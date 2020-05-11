Happy belated Mother’s Day. Did you know that a Philly woman is a big part of why we celebrate it? I didn’t until I read this story from my colleague Patricia Madej.

As far as stay-at-home orders are concerned, Philly’s will continue until at least early next month, while New Jersey hopes to reopen beaches by Memorial Day.

Philly’s essential workers are risking their lives for low pay: ‘I can’t not go to work’

Throughout Philadelphia, the workers deemed “essential” are the ones hustling to keep the city going. From ringing up and bagging groceries to guarding prisons and driving buses, these essential workers have continued to work for weeks as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic grows.

Though they are told they’re essential, many of the workers are women and people of color earning low and working-class wages, raising questions about whether the people keeping our society afloat right now are being paid enough.

How long immunity lasts after a coronavirus infection and what that means for vaccines

Predicting how long and how strong someone’s immune system’s response is to either an infection or vaccine is anything but straightforward. That’s another complication that goes along with the accelerated timetable for making a coronavirus vaccine.

There are also questions about coronavirus antibody tests, which might not be ideal for determining who can go back to living as they were before the pandemic. Those tests are now easy to get, but it’s hard to be sure what, exactly, you’re getting. For example, they don’t indicate the level of antibodies or, in many cases, the type.

How a Pennsylvania woman used Facebook to rescue an egg farmer’s 80,000 hens

Egg farmer Josh Zimmerman was facing disaster. About a month ago, his Pennsylvania bulk-egg processer ran out of storage for liquefied eggs, which had filled food-storage tankers to the point that processers shut off the supply.

He faced a choice: euthanize part of his 80,000-hen flock or find a new market for his eggs. Then, Zimmerman connected with Timi Bauscher, who runs Nesting Box Farm Market and Creamery about 20 minutes from Zimmerman’s farm in Berks County. And after Facebook and Instagram posts went viral, they were off.

Jogging while black
Signe Wilkinson
Jogging while black

“And for the first time in a long time, it was easier to believe that as much and as quickly as the world around us is changing, some things that count have not. Brotherly love continues.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about attending a social-distancing awards ceremony that reminded her how much she misses Philly.

Your Daily Dose of | Ice sculptures

Peter Slavin, owner of Ice Sculpture Philly, works on a unicorn ice sculpture at his studio in Philadelphia.

Typically, Peter Slavin makes 30 to 40 ice sculptures a week for public and private events. He owns Ice Sculpture Philly, but with everything shut down, Slavin is doing guerrilla ice sculpture street art to brighten Philly’s streets.