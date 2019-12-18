In today’s newsletter, we’ll look at what chances Philly has of getting a White Christmas and get geared up for a decisive game between the Eagles and Cowboys this weekend. And if your mind is firmly on gift shopping, we have some tips for you as well.

The attention of much of the country today will be on Washington as the House of Representatives is expected to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. And a congressman from the region has found himself in the national spotlight in part because of his stance on the matter.

The House will vote today on articles of impeachment against President Trump

Jeff Van Drew represents a South Jersey district and has become one of the major stories of the impeachment proceedings. In part because of his stance opposing impeaching President Trump, Van Drew is expected to switch from the Democratic to Republican Party.
It’s looking like the vote will break down almost entirely along party lines ... with a notable exception: Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the South Jersey congressman who is expected to switch parties and become a Republican. He and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick — the region’s only Republican House member for now — will likely vote to oppose the two articles of impeachment against Trump. Otherwise, local Democrats in the House are expected to follow the rest of the party.

Van Drew’s case is interesting, even if it won’t swing the result of the vote. The Inquirer took a deep dive into the congressman’s last week, from a discouraging poll to visiting the White House with his chief of staff and ultimately making the decision to join the GOP.

Also, in Philly last night hundreds of impeachment supporters rallied at City Hall. It was one of more than 600 similar rallies held nationwide.

Surgeons are talking about a once-taboo topic: Their own pain from operating

Surveys show that a high percentage of surgeons regularly feel musculoskeletal pain and that they have twice the risk of such injuries as the general population, leading some to fear a reduced workload or early retirement. But for years, surgeons’ physical ailments were a taboo topic.

Surgeons spend hours contorted into positions the body was not meant to sustain. And with an aging population in need of more care, surgeons could be facing more, longer, and more complicated procedures.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

  • 🏈 The Eagles will definitely beat the Cowboys, sports columnist Bob Ford writes. But also, they absolutely can’t.
  • ⛄ Speaking of Christmas, Philly rarely wakes up to a snowy one.
  • 🛍️ Though it might sound counter-intuitive, a brick-and-mortar store is coming to Center City’s former Gallery mall that only sells goods from online retailers.
  • 🕎 Mike Solomonov, arguably the face of Jewish food in Philadelphia, dishes on what he makes for Hanukkah. (And you can eat it, too.)
  • 🎁 Here are the best stocking stuffers from dollar and discount stores across Philadelphia.
  • 🎙️ Adam Driver, the actor appearing in seemingly every recently released or soon-to-be-released film, apparently walked out of an interview with Fresh Air host Terry Gross because he reportedly does not like to watch or listen to his past performances.

Opinions

New Jersey profile in impeachment courage
“Voter fraud might be rare, but Van Drew has essentially defrauded people who voted him in.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s decision to switch parties.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Books

GENEVA HEFFERNAN / Staff Photographer

Yvonne Blake took over a West Philadelphia bookstore following the death of her father. And Hakim’s has continued to thrive. Around since 1959, it’s Philadelphia’s first and oldest African American bookstore. The store’s roots in the black community run deep and promoting its culture is a big focus of what the store does. While the store doesn’t brew coffee, you can buy Barack and Michelle Obama mugs. “We try to stress the importance of having self-pride and educating ourselves and our children, because it’s not being done for us,” Blake said.