The Eagles dropped their home opener to the Los Angeles Rams yesterday, 37-19. The franchise is now 0-2 for the first time since the 2015 season, the season before the team drafted quarterback Carson Wentz.

In other news, presidential candidate Joe Biden made remarks in Philadelphia yesterday about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the city is set to approve a plan to open 17 locations where voters can request, receive, fill out, and submit a mail ballot in one step.

What to expect over the next six months of pandemic life, according to Philly experts

Dr. Ala Stanford poses for a portrait at the corner of College Ave. and Girard in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She is the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.
Dr. Ala Stanford poses for a portrait at the corner of College Ave. and Girard in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She is the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

Congrats, all. A half-year of COVID-19 is now behind us. My colleagues Tom Avril, Marie McCullough, Aubrey Whelan, and Jason Laughlin are now looking ahead, speaking to Philly experts about what the next six months of pandemic life might look like.

From treatments and vaccines to racial disparities and protective gear, the experts offer some trends to look for. One thread that connects many of them: masks.

In Philly, Joe Biden warns that confirming a new Supreme Court justice now would cause ‘irreversible damage’

“To jam this nomination through the Senate is just an exercise in raw political power. And I don’t believe the people of this nation will stand for it," Biden said during an address yesterday from the National Constitution Center, two days after the death of Justice Ginsburg.

For many folks in Philadelphia, Ginsburg’s death was met with tributes that lauded her as a legal and feminist icon.

The coronavirus has caused a coin shortage, and Philly’s mint is working overtime to make up for it

The Philadelphia Mint is the nation’s largest producer of coin currency. It has 14 presses that each produce 750 coins a minute while now running seven days a week in order to help with a pandemic-caused coin shortage. Right now, quarters, nickels, and dimes are rare commodities.

A Temple professor told my colleague Jason Laughlin that the shortage is disproportionately impacting those who are elderly and poor because they typically use the most coins. The professor, an expert in supply-chain management, also compared the shortage to some of the issues associated with a move toward a cashless economy.

These courts look good in color.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's followers
Signe Wilkinson
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s followers

“But what made Justice Ginsburg a leader and jurist for the ages is not these individual accomplishments, remarkable as they are. Rather, it was her fight to make the paths she forged accessible to all Americans.” — writes Serena Mayeri, author and law and history professor at Penn’s Carey Law School, about how Ruth Bader Ginsburg made the impossible look easy.

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton spent 10 days working on a pandemic-themed butter sculpture for the New York State Fair.
Jim Victor and Marie Pelton spent 10 days working on a pandemic-themed butter sculpture for the New York State Fair.

Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have worked with chocolate, cheese, and ice. But it’s butter that has brought them worldwide fame. The Conshohocken couple have created large butter sculptures for agriculture shows and fairs all over the country.