The biggest story in the state, by far, is the controversial Gov. Chris Christie-era tax-incentive program called Grow NJ. Many corporations have taken advantage of the program to get millions in tax breaks they probably shouldn’t have gotten. The Inquirer has been at the forefront of this story, and there’s so much more that’s going to unfold. I’m also interested in the rise of progressive activists who are disenchanted with the Democratic establishment, and there are a bunch of fascinating congressional races coming up in 2020. And of course, there’s Rep. Jeff Van Drew. He’s one of two Democrats nationwide to vote against the Trump impeachment inquiry, and it’ll be fascinating to see how his re-election bid plays out.