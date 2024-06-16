Staying afloat amid higher ed anxiety | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Rise and shine, Philly.

Don’t forget your water on this mostly sunny Sunday. The high will climb to about 86 degrees. Enjoy it while it lasts — our summer tradition of a scorching hot heat wave may turn up the temps very soon.

There’s a punny dad and local TikTok star we want to introduce you to this Father’s Day. But first, our main read looks into a Catholic university making changes that have some employees worried in light of recent turmoil and closures in the higher education sector.

— Paola Pérez

By all accounts, it may seem like Gwynedd Mercy University is showing signs of financial struggle:

🏫 An academic restructure means a reduction in the number of schools

💰 A small number of staff will be laid off amid operating losses

🎓 Overall enrollment has dropped 29% since the 2018-19 school year

These conditions have some employees worried, especially on the heels of fresh closures in the region (like Cabrini University in Radnor and University of the Arts’ abrupt shutdown earlier this month).

Still, the school’s president, Deanne H. D’Emillio, says the institution, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is far from being in a critical position. She acknowledged the nerves surrounding big changes given the current climate of uncertainty in higher education.

Notable quote: “It would be irresponsible for anyone in higher education in this region ... to not pay attention to what’s going on,” D’Emillio said.

To compare Gwynedd to its counterparts, The Inquirer requested an independent review of the school’s finances covering the last three fiscal years.

Go deeper into this analysis by reporters Susan Snyder and Harold Brubaker on where Gwynedd stands as it transforms in a turbulent market.

A deadly shooting in Fairmount Park over the weekend claimed another young life and hurt several others in Philadelphia.

A 17-year-old girl was killed and four other teenagers — an 18-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys — were injured in a shooting in East Fairmount Park on Friday night. Police said it happened near the city’s Strawberry Mansion section around 10:50 p.m. among a crowd of about 100 juveniles. As of Saturday, officers had not made any arrests.

The devastating violence adds to growing frustration over gun violence and a lack of places for teens to hang out without fear. While some community residents call on parents to keep their kids in check, others say the city needs to bear responsibility.

Read on to hear why local activists and organizational leaders say the city’s curfew isn’t the answer.

What you should know today

When do jokes become dad jokes? Maybe it’s when the punchline becomes apparent.

This is Dave “FitDad” Ogleton’s bread and butter. The Delco native and self-proclaimed “King of Dad Jokes” first started sharing his jokes with the world in 2020, and has now mastered the art of making his 3 million (and counting) followers cringe and laugh at the same time.

Earl Hopkins got to chat with Ogleton about his penchant for puns, his kids’ reaction to his social media fame, and some of the best (and worst) dad jokes.

Here’s one to start: How do you find Will Smith in the snow? Just follow the fresh prints.

❓Pop quiz

June 18 is National Go Fishing Day, so Outdoorsy readers got an early scoop on the best fishing spots in our area.

Which creek in the Philadelphia suburbs is home to fish considered unsafe for human consumption?

A) Valley Creek

B) Skippack Creek

C) Neshaminy Creek

D) Unami Creek

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This Hungarian midfielder is the Union’s all-time leading scorer and is the first active player to make a European Championship roster in the club’s 15-year history.

AGGI AND ZELDA

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Dorothy Hunsberger who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Merrill Reese. The longtime radio voice of the Eagles will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Photo of the day

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to Tems’ new album, Born in the Wild: “This is for the onе waiting for the sunrise / This is for the one with a voice inside.”

👋🏽 Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer, even when it feels difficult to take all of the news in. Take care and be safe.