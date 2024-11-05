🗳️ The final pitches | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Election Day is here, Philly, complete with warm and sunny voting weather to encourage strong turnout.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presented dueling visions for the country in their final pitches to Pennsylvania. Alongside our lead story on the candidates’ Monday visits to the crucial battleground state, we have live election results that will be updated as votes are tallied.

And a seemingly healthy 18-year-old died after collapsing during his first day of football practice at Bucknell University. His parents want answers.

For the latest election coverage, visit Inquirer.com throughout the day.

After more than 100 candidate visits to purple Pennsylvania this election cycle, the state reprised its role as the center of the political universe on the eve of Election Day. Both Harris and Trump hosted campaign events in key parts of the state Monday.

🔴 During Trump’s afternoon visit to Reading in Berks County, the Republican former president doubled down on anti-immigrant messaging and framed his candidacy as one that would “save America.” He later hosted a rally in Pittsburgh.

🔵 At Harris’ stop in Lehigh County’s Allentown, the Democratic vice president courted young voters and Latinos while describing the race as “fighting for a democracy.” She, too, went on to Pittsburgh, then a star-studded rally and concert on Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway.

The Inquirer’s politics team was on the ground at each event, where the candidates presented two very different visions for the United States’ future.

Harris or Trump will need at least 270 votes in the Electoral College to become president-elect. Whoever wins Pennsylvania’s popular vote will earn a crucial 19 toward that goal.

We likely won’t find out who won as early as we did in years past when voting by mail wasn’t as common. The Inquirer is reporting the results as they come directly from the Associated Press and county election offices. Live election results will be updated throughout the next few days as votes are tallied and shared.

At 7 a.m. today, officials will begin processing mail ballots, and at 8 p.m. they’ll begin reporting results as in-person returns come in. Check back at these links to see where things stand in the region once polls close:

🗳️ National presidential results

🗳️ Pennsylvania general election results

🗳️ Pennsylvania State House and Senate results

🗳️ New Jersey general election results

P.S. Not sure how to find your polling place, get a ride to the polls, or learn whether your ballot was rejected? Here’s everything to know about Election Day.

Calvin “C.J. Dickey” was a strapping freshman football player when he collapsed during his first day of practice at Bucknell in July.

The 18-year-old died two days later from rhabdomyolysis, a condition exacerbated by intense physical exertion in someone with sickle cell trait. The Dickey family had learned that C.J. had the trait about two weeks before he arrived at the Lewisburg school, because of NCAA-mandated testing.

Now, his parents say Bucknell hasn’t given them full details about the circumstances surrounding his sudden death. They want to know whether coaches noticed anything was wrong, and if they were trained to recognize the signs of the condition that killed him.

Reporter Zoe Greenberg has the story on a grieving family’s search for answers.

