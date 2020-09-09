While yesterday’s newsletter led with a recap of the final weekend of an (odd) summer, today’s will focus on a day where a number of things started, restarted, or are about to start. First off, most New Jersey public schools got underway, with the majority doing at least some virtual instruction. Indoor dining restarted in Philly for the first time since March. And, the Eagles are getting set to start their season on Sunday against Washington.
The Eagles return to the field Sunday to defend their NFC East crown. But with no offseason workouts, no preseason, and an abbreviated training camp (not to mention the ongoing pandemic), it’s hard to know what to expect this season. My colleagues are breaking it all down for you.
Where to start? How about with season predictions, where you can compare your picks for each Eagles game with those of our beat writers, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, Jeff McLane, and EJ Smith.
For the first time in nearly six months, some Philly restaurants hosted indoor dining with a limited capacity. Yesterday also marked the first day that movie theaters and performing arts venues could reopen in the city. Criminal trial proceedings also resumed. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that restaurants could increase their indoor dining capacities from 25% to 50% later this month if they get an online coronavirus safety certification.
Four years ago, at least 67 public schools in Pennsylvania embraced Native American nicknames and mascots. Today, after long and contentious debate and the Washington pro football team’s losing its nickname, that number has hardly moved, dropping to 64, my colleagues Jeff Gammage and Maddie Hanna report.
They write about the struggle to get schools to change their names, including a successful push by a student-led campaign in Radnor and another in Kennett Square. Part of the challenge in changing these names, they report, is that each Native mascot is a choice made by individual school boards, forcing advocates to go town by town and district by district to make a major impact.
- The deadline set by Philadelphia officials for vacating the encampments on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Ridge Avenue is today at 9 a.m.
- A decision on the winning bidder for the Penn’s Landing site eyed by the Sixers could come as early as today.
- Rival Philly high school coaches are teaming up to help players fill the void left by the canceled football season, my colleague Aaron Carter reports.
- More than 30 Montgomery County police departments give nonviolent juvenile offenders the option to avoid prosecution by performing community service, writing letters, and taking anger management classes to understand why what they did was wrong. The program turns 20 this year and will have a collaboration with Philadelphia.
- In a COVID-19 travel survey, SEPTA riders say that they feel unsafe and that mask enforcement could be better. SEPTA says it’s facing “devastating” financial losses due to the pandemic.
- Pennsylvania and New Jersey both had coronavirus test wait times that were similar to the national average of about three days, according to a report. An expert at Rutgers University who helped produce the report said that any waiting time beyond 24 hours makes contact tracing nearly irrelevant.
The Johnson House is one of the stops that my colleague Valerie Russ wrote about earlier this year in a story on two walking tours of Philly’s antislavery history. Thanks for sharing this shot, @jessburghaus.
- 🍽️For the first time since March, Philly dining rooms are reopening. My colleague Jenn Ladd offers 10 spots to check out if you’re ready.
- 🍂A Pennsylvania forestry expert said that it’s “going to be a very good year” for fall foliage.
- 🏞️Philly artists created a free app that offers GPS-activated audio stories for 10 trails in the region. It might be perfect perfectly suited for right now.
- 🛣️Martin Luther King Drive has been closed to cars since the early days of the pandemic. And it won’t get back to normal any time soon.
- 📈The number of reported coronavirus cases at Penn State has doubled since Friday to over 400.
- 💰Joe Biden outspent Donald Trump $10 million to zero on TV ads in Pennsylvania last month.
“When enough students are infected, universities will send them back whence they came, blanketing the country with freshly infected, but otherwise healthy, people. In turn, that will increase the likelihood of politicians keeping lockdowns in place. But allowing college students to infect each other might not be the worst option — if it’s managed properly.” — write Antony Davies, an associate professor of economics at Duquesne University, and James R. Harrigan, the managing director of the Center for the Philosophy of Freedom at the University of Arizona, about the coronavirus on college campuses.
- Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about an Elkins Park doctor who pivoted her entire career focus away from her work as an ob-gyn to becoming an interior designer who will make her TV debut on a decorating show next week.
- Vladimir Putin “has created the atmosphere in which political murder is normal,” writes columnist Trudy Rubin.
- TAPinto Camden has a story on two foundations that are working to get over 16,000 face masks to students in pre-K all the way through high school in Camden.
- WHYY has a story about advocates calling for a public bank that they say could help address long-term issues caused by systemic racism.
- California’s biggest fire season ever could get even worse, the Los Angeles Times reports.
When Doane Academy in Burlington City reopened its campus for the first day of school yesterday, they kept up the tradition of the senior class canoeing across the Delaware River from Bristol. Typically, the entire school would be there to cheer the students, but because of the coronavirus, just parents were there. My colleague Alejandro A. Alvarez captured the scene in this gallery.