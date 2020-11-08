I became a journalist because things might not be what you think they are, especially if you are only being told from a certain lens. When I started my journalism career in Dominican Republic in 2012, women were still limited from covering the so-called hard topics: the justice system, politics, science, the economy, sports. I wanted to report on the environment, the hard way, because I wanted to challenge people’s perception of their world and frame it from a woman’s perspective. When I returned to the United States in 2015, I learned that the conversation wasn’t only about gender, power, and class, but also about race. So, I understood that I needed to grasp what it meant to be part of this vast and very diverse population called “Latino communities” to be able to report on their health, science, and environment.