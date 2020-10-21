If you applied for your mail ballot and haven’t received it yet, fear not. Our data and democracy reporter, Jonathan Lai, has every step of the process covered with his comprehensive guide to what to do.

And with Election Day two weeks away, President Donald Trump recently vowed that his policies are delivering a coal industry reborn under his watch. Reporter Jason Nark talked to people in Greene County, where coal runs deep, about how they’re voting.

And after protests against police brutality and systemic racism swept Philly this past summer, we checked in with activists playing a core role in the movement about how they’re keeping the momentum going in the city.

No sign of your mail ballot yet? Here’s what to do

Jonathan Lai has you covered with his guide to what to do, where you can find out what to expect, and all the options you still have at this late hour. Bonus: He translates the misleading language people have been encountering with this process, too.

Trump didn’t bring back coal in Pa. But that doesn’t mean miners are backing Biden.

The Cumberland Coal Mine in Greene County as we look at the 2020 election and the possible effects on coal in the state of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, September 29, 2020
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
The Cumberland Coal Mine in Greene County as we look at the 2020 election and the possible effects on coal in the state of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Trump recently declared during a rally in Johnstown that his policies are “putting our great coal miners back to work.”

Despite this and his routine 2016 campaign promises, the coal industry that helped build Pennsylvania hasn’t actually rebounded under Trump. Many plants have sat vacant as the economy turns to cheaper natural gas, a trend that Phil Smith, the communications director for the United Mine Workers, says will “be true no matter who is elected.”

Nark talked to miners and advocates about how the coal industry has fared under Trump and how they believe Biden might affect jobs if he wins.

After a summer of record protests, Philadelphia’s Black Lives Matter organizers are transitioning into a new season of activism

Activists are hoping to build the movement against systemic racism from large-scale street protests demanding that “Black Lives Matter” to a movement that says “matter is the minimum.” "Black histories and Black futures matter,” as activist Samantha Rise puts it. Philly protest groups came together to lay their vision out in new ways. Expanded objectives include establishing their own community group model to focus actions on housing, employment, education and health.

Opinions

Home school No Gun Zone
Signe Wilkinson
Home school No Gun Zone

"In a second term, Trump could appoint an even more compliant ally to head the Justice Department, and a sycophant to direct the FBI. In control of the Supreme Court and increasingly appellate courts, he would be in a position to persecute his ‘foes.’” writes columnist Trudy Rubin about how Trump is likely to ramp up political prosecutions of opponents.

Your Daily Dose of | Heart

Msgr. Michael Doyle in his Camden home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Msgr. Michael Doyle in his Camden home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Heart of Camden celebrates the 85-year-old Irish-born Msgr. Michael Doyle, a city fixture as the Sacred Heart Chuch’s pastor for nearly half a century. We talked to the now retired Camden champion himself and the director Douglas Clayton about the warm portrait of the man, well-known for his message of doing your part to help others. No wonder the sold-out drive-in screening ended in a spontaneous ovation of car horns.