I’ll never be a fan of losing an hour of sleep in the springtime, but I took this snapshot last night during our evening walk which would have been in the dark had it been taken a week ago, so I guess that’s the trade-off. Stormy was also shocked to have me come home an hour “earlier” than she was expecting, and getting her dinner an hour “earlier” as well, so no complaints from her. #springiscoming