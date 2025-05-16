N.J. at the Supreme Court | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We made it to Friday, Philly. Yes, it will probably rain this weekend.

New Jersey led the legal argument against President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship on Thursday, its solicitor general urging the Supreme Court to bring clarity to the matter through a nationwide ruling.

And on social media, Philadelphians are demonstrating how to spend as little as possible on a weekly grocery haul in an effort to combat economic uncertainty — and get engagement.

P.S. Friday means trivia. Our latest news quiz includes questions on a Taylor Swift sighting, a giant pride flag, and more.

New Jersey was in Washington, D.C., this week as the Supreme Court considers a case related to birthright citizenship.

The case concerns a long-established constitutional provision that children born on American soil are American citizens. Arguments on Thursday focused on a separate but critical question regarding federal district court judges. New Jersey Solicitor General Jeremy Feigenbaum argued the case on behalf of the 22 states that sued.

The state’s attorney general, Matthew Platkin, told The Inquirer he was “very proud of the fact that New Jersey is leading, particularly in this case. We’re a state built on immigrants. This is who we are. It’s also who we are as a nation.”

Immigration reporter Jeff Gammage explains.

In other federal policy news: Democratic state lawmakers and health providers in the region are warning that billions of dollars in Republican-proposed Medicaid cuts will devastate their constituents, especially Black patients. And Montgomery County leaders pledged not to deputize county workers to perform federal immigration enforcement — but advocates want them to go further.

As many consumers look for ways to save amid rising costs, the supermarket has become one of the latest subjects of crowdsourced financial advice found online.

🛒 Shoppers in the Philadelphia area and beyond are posting their so-called grocery hauls, showing off purchases while discussing meals plans and how to find the best deals. Some take a “gamified approach” by challenging themselves to spend less on essentials so they can budget those funds elsewhere.

🛒 Similar to No-Buy and Low-Buy 2025 challenges, this shopping strategy has helped some people spend more mindfully. But frugality isn’t the only focus for everyone.

🛒 “A lot of people are just looking for ideas for what to cook during the week, what to buy at the grocery store,” a Logan Square lifestyle influencer told The Inquirer. And “saving money is always a really great engagement factor for content.”

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy has the story on the trend, and shares their tips for how to shop and save like a grocery hauler.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have an explainer from reporter Michelle Myers on our polyglot city, where over 300,000 residents speak at least one other language at home besides English. Census data counts 41 languages spoken by Philadelphia residents, while the Office of Immigrant Affairs has recorded translation and interpretation requests for 119 languages since 2022.

As some recent immigrants told Myers, it can be a challenge to navigate public transportation and understand how Philly systems work when you don’t speak English. But there are efforts to make the city more multilingual friendly. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

What we’re...

🛍️ Remembering: When the Franklin Mills mall opened in the Northeast on this week in Philly history.

🌳 Climbing: Trees alongside the pros in Bucks County this weekend.

📺 Anticipating: The locally filmed Task, HBO’s Mare of Easttown follow-up starring Mark Ruffalo.

🧢 Wondering: If Philly’s best cheesesteak is really the one baseball players eat at Citizens Bank Park.

🚎 Considering: This Republican state rep’s case for privatizing SEPTA. (Like Uber’s new bus-like Route Share rides, perhaps?)

Photo of the day

I’ll be celebrating my birthday this weekend by finally visiting South Philadelphia’s operatic Victor Cafe, and hopefully catching some pole climbing at the Italian Market Festival.

Wishing you a Philly-tastic couple of days, too. Paola will have your news needs covered. See ya Monday!

