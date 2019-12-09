There isn’t one single reason, according to experts in Pittsburgh and the surrounding communities of Allegheny County. Some point to flooding the county with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. Others credit drug treatment programs. Doctors are also prescribing fewer opioid painkillers. The area’s hardest-hit locations are being targeted with public health measures, too. In many ways, the plan is similar to Philadelphia’s, but the results, at least so far, have been different.