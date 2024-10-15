Why Pa. election officials are nervous | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. It’s looking like a mild week of weather after a mostly calm start to fall. But on the 70th anniversary of one of the region’s deadliest tropical storms, don’t get too comfortable: Forecasters warn hurricane season isn’t over.

Pennsylvania election officials are hopeful November won’t bring a repeat of 2020′s chaos, but they are preparing for a deluge of misinformation, litigation, and certification delays.

Advertisement

And paired with that story, we have a rundown of deadlines to watch as we creep closer to Election Day.

Read on the latest news of the day.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

With three weeks to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania election officials are bracing themselves for a challenging vote count prompted by another tight race.

At the top of their list of concerns are the potential for misinformation and threats, frivolous lawsuits, and a lengthy certification process. Lessons from 2020 loom large in their planning.

“A lot of us thought [vote-padding conspiracy theories] would end as each official action happened upholding the integrity of the election,” said Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s former secretary of state, who oversaw the 2020 election. “We all thought it would die down and instead it’s gotten worse over the last four years.”

Reporters Katie Bernard, Julia Terruso, and Jeremy Roebuck explain how both parties are preparing for November.

In other election news: Expect campaign events for both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris across Pennsylvania every day this week. Yesterday, Trump visited Oaks for a town hall while Harris rallied in Erie. (Here’s a recap of those visits.) Harris also released a new policy proposal focused on Black men voters.

For further reading: Consider the classic diner’s role in election campaigns, including the Jersey spot where Bruce Springsteen filmed his Harris-Walz endorsement.

What you should know today

Voting is well underway in Pennsylvania. Here’s what you need to know about upcoming dates and deadlines, courtesy The Inquirer’s PA 2024 newsletter:

📅 Oct. 21 is the deadline to register in Pennsylvania to vote in the election.

📅 Oct. 29 is the deadline to request a mail ballot, which must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

📅 Nov. 5 is Election Day.

🗳️ Several lawsuits could change the rules for which ballots are and are not counted in November.

✉️ Some mail ballots across Philly showed up with the return envelopes already sealed. Here’s what to do if that happened to you.

📋 Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? The Inquirer voters guide has you covered with key facts on every major race.

🧠 Trivia time

Which tale about the Philadelphia Eagles’ former home, Veterans Stadium, is true?

A) The Arizona Cardinals once instructed their players to avoid running their offense in the direction of the parts of the turf that covered the Phillies’ pitcher’s mound.

B) The Baltimore Ravens’ coach once refused to play a preseason game on the field’s new turf after extended rain.

C) Eagles cheerleaders sued the NFL teams that played at the stadium, alleging that visiting players spied on them through holes in the door that separated the locker room from their shower room.

D) All of the above

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🪔 Celebrating: Diwali, a.k.a. the Festival of Lights, which will be recognized as an official state holiday in Pennsylvania.

🚲 Riding in: This weekend’s 2024 Philly Bike Ride, a social and advocacy-driven event.

🍷 Trying: Pray Tell Wines, featured on The Bear and now made in Philly.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This local cultural org celebrates its 60th anniversary this fall.

Hint: 🩰

ALPHABETED HAIL PILL

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Dottie Yacek-Matulis, who solved Monday’s anagram: Logan Circle. Alumnae of the former John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School visited its Swann Memorial Fountain over the weekend for a commemorative dip.

Photo of the day

Have a great Tuesday. I’ll see you again tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.