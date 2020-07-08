“It’s clear the aftermath of the last month or so has lit a fire under so many people who placed race relations in the back of the brain, because, well as a white person, it really didn’t affect them much. I personally love that the struggle of a collective is on full display right now and so many white people are getting educated.” — writes Kerith Gabriel, the editor in chief of Philadelphia Weekly, about how white people’s wokeness needs to extend beyond their posts on social media.