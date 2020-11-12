Good morning from The Inquirer newsroom.

First: Coronavirus outbreaks could possibly be reverberating in prison systems throughout the state.

Then: The Pennsylvania mail ballots that arrived after Election Day are far too few to change the election’s outcome.

Plus: Immigrants respond to the hope and the obstacles awaiting a Joe Biden presidency.

Pennsylvania prisons face a deadly ‘full-blown resurgence’ of COVID-19

Inmates at SCI Dallas, one of the state correctional facilities seeing an outbreak in COVID-19 cases.

Advocates and prisoners are sounding the alarm about jail coronavirus outbreaks across the state. Many of the prisoners have been on lockdown through all of this, and apparently there’s a struggle to achieve transparency around cases. With a population this vulnerable, they fear it could get seriously hazardous.

Only 10,000 Pa. mail ballots arrived after Election Day — far too few to change the result if thrown out

Votes are still being counted even though the race has been called. Recall that all along, we knew it would take beyond Election Day to tally every vote, and some ballots needed a closer review for one reason or another. Poll workers are whittling away at the pile and only 10,000 mail ballots arrived after Election Day.

Reporter Jonathan Lai writes that even if the Supreme Court threw every last one of them out, there are too few to alter the election results.

‘We get to breathe’: Philly-area immigrants are hopeful, if cautious, about a Biden presidency

Philly’s immigrants, allies, and advocates shared their cautious optimism about the incoming administration’s potential changes to immigration rules.

In Biden, they see someone whom they can hold to account. They hope a Biden presidency will allow people to come and stay here safely after the halt of Trump’s ultimately unsuccessful attempts to put an end to DACA.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
“It’s gratifying that the first Black and Asian female vice president to be sworn in publicly acknowledges not only her ethnicity but Black women’s role in getting her to where she is.” — columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about the hope she has for Kamala Harris’s vice presidency to usher in progress for long-overlooked Black women.

  • Akira Drake Rodriguez, assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania, writes that we should be listening to our educators who actually log time in classrooms when it comes to the issue of how to reopen schools.
  • Democratic Committee Person for the 21st Ward Rebecca Poyourow writes about the strategies that helped raise voter turnout in the ward for this election with the voter education effort.

Your Daily Dose of | Gardens

ZarZo Lian, a leader in Philadelphia's Chin people of Burma community, tend her produce in the Growing Home Gardens.

Winter may be coming, but South Philly’s special garden plots in the works give us something to look forward too.

Growing Home Gardens, the community garden project 10 years in the making, is underway on the 700 block of Emily Street. The Nepali Bhutanese immigrants who tend to their produce-filled plots have enjoyed growing ingredients like Kermit eggplant and Ho Chi Minh hot pepper from donated seeds. Now, thanks to funding, the gardens are getting spruced up.

Spring 2021 never looked so good.