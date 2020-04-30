The federal government will not be extending its social distancing guidelines when they expire today, the last day of April, President Trump said. That means it’ll be up to state governments to ease or strengthen restrictions. For example, New Jersey’s state and county parks, along with golf courses, can reopen at sunrise on Saturday. Philly is also reopening golf courses but on Friday.

Medics on the frontline: Narberth Ambulance paramedics rush to save lives, including their own

My colleagues Jessica Griffin and Wendy Ruderman observed for 10 days the work of paramedics at Narberth Ambulance, which serves Philadelphia’s Main Line communities. They stand at the leading edge of the health-care workers saving coronavirus patients.

Narberth Ambulance’s 50 paid staffers and roughly 80 volunteers sleep, cook, and eat together. Because of the coronavirus, they’ve become a tight-knit family. But where they’ve discovered that newfound joy, they’ve also found a deep fear for the lives of their patients and themselves.

Philly’s downtown is a ghost town. What will it look like when the virus subsides?

It’s looking likely that Center City will bear the economic brunt of the virus in Philly. People might be finding fewer reasons to actually make the trip downtown, meaning that it might not remain the meeting ground it always has been, writes architecture critic Inga Saffron.

Right now, Walnut Street’s shopping corridor has several stores without merchandise, leaving empty display cases and boarded-up windows. And, after talking to experts, Saffron is skeptical if those stores and restaurants will ever be the same, potentially bringing profound change to Philly’s downtown.

Two drug trials, but just one shows an effect vs. the coronavirus

The drug remdesivir appears to help patients recover faster from the coronavirus, according to study results the U.S. government announced yesterday. Except, maybe not, according to a study also published yesterday in a British medical journal.

Is that a contradiction? If you follow clinical trials for a living (and who doesn’t), you’ll know it’s not. When taken together, the two studies appear to conclude that the drug has a modest benefit but is far from a cure. Neither study found the drug improved a person’s chance for survival.

So why is Dr. Fauci cautiously optimistic?

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Coronavirus pork chops
SIgne Wilkinson
Coronavirus pork chops

“Charity is essential right now. But the perception that donors have — and the ways they typically spend their charity — often means that this county of 567,000 is not among the first, or the last, to get charitable checks.” — writes columnist Maria Panaritis writes about an emergency fund helping to feed the newly needy in Delco.

Your Daily Dose of | Dogs vs. COVID-19

Poncho, one of eight dogs that are involved in Penn Vet's COVID-19 detection pilot study, training at a scent wheel.
Pat Nolan/Penn Vet
Poncho, one of eight dogs that are involved in Penn Vet's COVID-19 detection pilot study, training at a scent wheel.

Dogs’ keen sense of smell could help screen humans for the coronavirus. A new study at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine has researchers enlisting the help of Labrador Retrievers, who are being exposed to COVID-19-positive saliva and urine samples. The goal is to see if the dogs can discriminate between COVID-19-positive and COVID-19-negative samples and, eventually, if they can identify the virus in infected people, including people who are asymptomatic.