SEPTA saw you block the bus lane | Morning Newsletter

Our lead story today is something you probably already knew, but now there’s undeniable evidence. Drivers regularly block SEPTA bus lanes. Since late April, buses outfitted with AI-driven cameras have found more than 20,000 violations.

AI-driven cameras on seven SEPTA buses have been monitoring bus lanes and stops along two Center City routes for illegally parked vehicles for over a month.

They’ve documented an average of 4,000 blockages per week. It’s a test so no tickets or warnings have been issued as a result of the images along Routes 21 and 42.

Every year, congestion in Center City causes 1.7 million hours of passenger delays and adds $15.4 million to operating costs.

Pay attention: The pilot program is scheduled to be finished by the end of the month. After that, SEPTA will assess the data and other cities’ experiences with the technology to decide whether it will establish an enforcement program.

Click on the article for video footage of the cameras.

The effects of Canadian wildfire smoke blowing into the Philly region is reigniting a familiar question from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic: Who is an essential worker?

This time around, the greatest concern is for outdoor workers who have to work in hazardous air quality. It raises questions about what functions are crucial enough to put the health of workers at risk.

Several construction jobs throughout the region have been shut down for the rest of the week, said Ryan Boyer, business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council. Sanitation workers in Philadelphia were pulled from their collection routes on Thursday because of the air quality concerns. The Philadelphia Zoo closed to the public on Thursday and employees who were able to do work from home were encouraged to do so. Essential on-site staff had a shortened schedule.

Continue reading to learn how various industries in the region are grappling with the risk to their workers.

What you should know today

From Philly to down the Jersey Shore, young people can’t do much without supervision lately.

Curfews and bans have swept the region so teenagers can’t go to stores, malls, or boardwalks on their own.

Columnist Helen Ubiñas is not a fan of this mass crackdown. She points out that teens aren’t able to freely do the things previous generations could. This includes playing outside until the streetlights come on, going to the mall with friends, and spending entire days and nights at the beach.

In her own words: “What isn’t fair is that older generations, those who benefitted from those very same youthful freedoms, now seem to be punishing younger generations for their own failures to create an infrastructure for young people to be, well, young people,” she wrote.

Ubiñas recognizes there’s been dangerous, and in some cases, deadly behavior, but argues there’s a difference between youthful indiscretions and illegal activity.

Continue reading to learn why she believes this one-size-fits-all approach is not the answer.

Photo of the day

