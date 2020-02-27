The big news in Philly yesterday was the reaction to the announcement that organizers planned to open a supervised injection site, the nation’s first, in South Philly. The disagreements were felt both in the neighborhood and in City Hall. And if you’ve ever dreamed of sleeping inside a six-story wooden elephant, your dream could come true. A Shore icon is now up on Airbnb, complete with tusks and a trunk, but no bathroom.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

South Philadelphia greets news of first supervised injection site with outrage, and also hope

Philadelphia has the nation’s worst big-city opioid crisis. And while supporters of a supervised injection site see it as potentially lifesaving, opponents have long derided the concept as sanctioning drug use. That disagreement can also be seen in City Hall, with Mayor Jim Kenney supporting the site as other Philly politicians remain angry.

How Philadelphia got to the point where the nation’s first supervised injection site would open has been a long process that included a mayoral commission, years of court battles, former Gov. Ed Rendell, and more.

First Jewish president? In Bernie Sanders, Philly-area Jews see their values, but also complications.

Progressive Jews are trying to make the case that Bernie Sanders echoes Jewish values of justice and tikkun olam — repairing the world. But at the same time, his views about Israel and his outspoken support for the Palestinian people present a complicated picture for some Jews of varying observance, economic, and political leanings.

There was a time when Sanders seemed to avoid talking about being Jewish, as he referred to himself as the “son of a Polish immigrant.” But Sanders, who grew up in Brooklyn, has begun talking more about his Jewish roots, his view of the Bible as “a document of justice," and the family his father left behind that was murdered in the Holocaust. But some Jews say his other actions have “spooked” them.

[Winning Pennsylvania will go a long way toward winning the White House. And we’re launching a new weekly email newsletter covering how Pennsylvania is shaping the 2020 election. Sign up here, and don’t forget to share it.]

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

I like it: “William Penn Wednesday.” Does anybody have any suggestions on what to call Thursday? Thanks for the cool shot, @mcjw13.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Trump’s Supreme Court packing
Signe Wilkinson
Trump’s Supreme Court packing

“As a young immigrant I dreamed for years about the day I would enter the voting booth and press that large green button. When I was a little girl, my father would take me to the polls on election day, whether the midterms, local elections, or the general election — he made sure I was there watching him do his civic duty ... Yet today, the right to have my vote counted is called into question.” — writes Luisa Suarez, a sophomore at Temple, about her worries that her first-ever vote won’t be safe.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Afrofuturism

From Star Trek and Octavia Butler to Black Panther and beyond, popular culture is embracing futuristic stories that center black and African perspectives.
Raishad Hardnett / Staff Videographer
From Star Trek and Octavia Butler to Black Panther and beyond, popular culture is embracing futuristic stories that center black and African perspectives.

Afrofuturism, in a broad sense, takes black histories and realities and adds a dose of superpowers, magic, mysticism, or all three to create new worlds. The stories can take the form of sci-fi, horror, historical fiction, or a seemingly impossible future. They are stories of mystery and magic that pay homage to the black experience. My colleagues explored how Afrofuturism is now all around us.