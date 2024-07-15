Surprise sweeps in Kensington | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Monday. Today is the start of the city’s heat health emergency, with temps expected to reach the high 90s and feel like 100-plus.

Kensington could see surprise quality-of-life cleanups every month — with zero notice, ID checks, and towed cars. The latest effort caused confusion, even as residents applauded the results.

And we have updates on the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump in Western Pennsylvania, including details on the gunman and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s call for “moral clarity.”

Enforcement of quality-of-life laws is ramping up in Kensington, where the Parker administration has declared war on the open drug market. So far, two major sweeps have come without warning.

Police shut down more than a dozen blocks around the East Somerset Street corridor on Wednesday morning. Over several hours, they towed unregistered vehicles, took stolen cars into custody, seized dirt bikes, and recovered a firearm, officials said.

Residents told The Inquirer they appreciated the cleanup efforts, but were confused by the lack of communication from the city. Some were subjected to ID checks to travel to their blocks. The effort also displaced large crowds of people experiencing homelessness and left social services providers alarmed.

“We were given zero prior notice about the day’s actions,” one said. “We are sorry we couldn’t do more, but are limited when things are done to the community rather than with the community.”

Reporter Max Marin has the story.

After the deadly shooting at a Trump rally in Butler County, authorities are still working to unearth information about the harrowing act of violence. Here’s what we know so far.

Political reactions: Leaders from both major parties called for Americans to cool the nation’s heated political rhetoric, including Gov. Josh Shapiro. The governor also called for flags to fly at half mast in honor of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, who died protecting his wife and daughters after shots were fired at Trump.

Motives unknown: The gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was described by his former classmates as a quiet student with conservative beliefs. His motives are still unclear.

Misinformation abounds: Conspiracy theories spread wildly online after the shooting — including by members of Congress.

Looking forward: GOP delegates from Pennsylvania are prepared to give Trump a “hero’s welcome” at the Republican National Convention, which starts today. In Milwaukee and in Philadelphia, churchgoers called for prayers for the victims, and for an end to political violence.

Visit Inquirer.com for ongoing updates. Plus, look to our guide on how to talk to kids about the weekend’s events — and help yourself cope.

❤️ Touched by: This writer’s recollections of his parents who died in the Bucks County floods one year ago today.

🍳 Glad to see: South Jersey diners seemingly bouncing back after sudden closures.

🥾 Hiking: These five kid-friendly hikes near Philadelphia.

Photo of the day

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Geoff Scowcroft, who recalls a quaint moment involving several long-gone staples:

One morning in the mid-50s, my father and I were having breakfast downstairs from the Reading Terminal at the Horn & Hardart Automat. He was drinking coffee; I no doubt was eating home fries. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a horse-drawn milk wagon out front — Harbisons Dairy. My father encouraged me to take a sugar cube and go feed the poor old nag and with some trepidation I did.

A horse cart on Market Street in Center City Philly? Is my mind playing tricks on me? Nope. I can still feel the humid breath of the horse as it nuzzled my hand and accepted the treat.

