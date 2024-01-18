Temple Alzheimer’s studies under scrutiny | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

This is Thursday. It’s mostly cloudy and a bit breezy, with a high near 35. Forecasters expect snow to fall across the region again before dawn on Friday.

Domenico Praticò, a scientist at Temple University, helped secure a $3.8 million state grant to study Alzheimer’s disease. The school praised his efforts to make them “a national leader in dementia research,” but critics claim there are serious flaws in Praticò's work. Today’s lead story takes a closer look at the allegations of research misconduct, and who Praticò says is to blame for the errors.

In 2020, Temple University officials were made aware of concerns that Domenico Praticò, a professor in pharmacology and microbiology, improperly reused or altered images in his studies on Alzheimer’s, which in turn made his findings appear stronger than they really were.

After a group of Praticò's colleagues urged the university’s board of trustees to launch an investigation due to “numerous instances of data incongruency” in his work, scientific journals retracted four of Praticò's studies. A total of 36 of his studies are under scrutiny by critics on PubPeer, a public peer-review site.

One of those critics is Elisabeth Bik, a former Stanford University microbiologist who now works as a science integrity consultant for publishers, universities, and attorneys. She said the cutthroat pressures of academic publishing can tempt people to cut corners.

In Praticò's research, Bik pointed to instances where Praticò or his colleagues appeared to digitally cut and paste images and graphs from past experiments. “It suggests an intention to mislead, or a sign of sloppiness at best,” Bik said.

Praticò denies any research misconduct. But in a new lawsuit, he accused a former grad student of copying images, and is suing for defamation and fraud.

Notable quote: “Dr. Praticò has no comment, other than he categorically denies engaging in scientific misconduct,” said Christopher Ezold, Praticò's attorney.

Temple officials would not comment on the allegations against Praticò.

A growing problem: Research misconduct is at a record high. More than 10,000 research papers were retracted due to deliberate fabrication, major errors or other serious flaws in 2023, according to an analysis by the journal Nature.

Keep reading for more on the alleged inconsistencies and the consequences of research integrity.

How much would you save if participating in Dry January? It depends on what you drink.

Dry January challenges people to cut out alcohol for 30 days. (There’s also Damp January, which encourages mindful drinking.) A month without booze can mean:

🍷 better sleep

🍷 weight loss

🍷 increased energy

🍷 lower blood pressure and cholesterol

Another welcomed benefit: saving money. That is, if you go easy on the mocktails.

The availability of more “mocktails” and nonalcoholic beers makes it easier to stick to the challenge, but they can also make it more expensive.

Keep reading for more on zero-proof bars and bottle shops in Philly and see how much a dry month can save you.

