Counting on Pa.’s rural voters | Morning Newsletter

We’re now less than four weeks from the Nov. 5 election. Former President Donald Trump is counting on Pennsylvania’s rural voters — the second largest voting group in the state — to win. Will it be enough?

And the same day interfaith leaders hosted a news conference pushing the city to delay Sixers arena decision-making, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gave co-owner David Adelman a private tour of the Camden site where state officials hope to lure the team.

Less than two hours from deep-blue Philadelphia, Lancaster County is largely Trump country. But supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris see opportunities to lessen Republicans’ hold.

Red but shifting: While President Joe Biden lost the county by 16 percentage points in 2020, Lancaster gained more Democratic votes compared to 2016 than it did Republican votes, even as its rural areas got redder.

A greater distance: Rural voters are the second largest voting group in Pennsylvania after suburbanites. They’re also harder to reach. The GOP is seeking to bridge that gap by targeting unregistered but likely conservative residents, as well as the Amish community.

The blue view: Dems hope to expand their 2020 gains there with efforts like last month’s “Republicans for Harris” event, which drew about 200 attendees. “Every Democrat in the Ephrata area thinks there’s nobody else, but when you see people coming out of the woodwork, it matters,” one local Harris supporter told The Inquirer.

Politics reporter Julia Terruso spoke to voters to find out whether Trump’s base will keep growing, or whether Democrats can keep making inroads.

Plus, upcoming Philly-area campaign visits:

Following Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s endorsement of the Sixers’ $1.55 billion arena proposal for East Market Street, City Council could see legislation to approve or deny the arena as soon as Oct. 24.

🏀 In the meantime, the Sixers appear to be exploring their options.

🏀 Co-owner David Adelman toured the site of a former prison in Camden Tuesday at the behest of Gov. Phil Murphy, who pitched the team to instead build their arena there. The governor has also offered up to $800 million in subsidies for the construction of both the arena and a mixed-use project nearby.

🏀 The tour happened the same day as members of POWER Interfaith, a coalition of clergy and faith leaders from across the state, called on the city to slow its decision-making process on the Center City proposal. Their concerns centered on the development’s potential negative impact on nearby residents.

