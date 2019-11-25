In Philadelphia and across the country, President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry can have multiple meanings. For some, the hearings might feel like political theater with potential outcomes depending on competing political narratives. And for others — such as Ukrainian Americans in the Philadelphia region — it might have less to do with politics and more to do with the reputation of the nation.
Also, our restaurant critic went to one of Philadelphia’s hottest new restaurants. It’s safe to say that the food didn’t quite reach the heights of the restaurants’ views.
For some of Philly’s Ukrainians, politics isn’t at the center of how they view the impeachment inquiry. But the fact that more people are learning that the nation of 44 million people actually exists is a positive. There are more than 67,000 Ukrainians in the Philadelphia region.
Over the years, Ukrainian Americans in Philly and elsewhere have battled the misconceptions that they’re Russians, Poles or Hungarians because Ukraine has been occupied by each of those nations at different times.
Our Washington, D.C., correspondent, Jonathan Tamari, has been covering the impeachment hearings this month. What he saw didn’t just provide a window into President Trump’s actions as it pertains to Ukraine.
They also showed two divergent worlds of information that have cut across America. The future of the Democrats’ potential attempts to remove the president from office could take the form of a battle of competing narratives.
A group of school nurses who said they speak for many of the more than 200 nurses caring for nearly 200,000 students in Philadelphia’s schools issued a warning last week that stunned some school board members. “Our nursing practice is being interfered with by an administration that does not value our input, puts our nursing licenses at risk, and ultimately puts the health of the children we serve at risk," a veteran school nurse said.
The nurses argue that there’s no district physician in place after the previous one left about a month ago and there’s no policy handbook to guide them. They also contend that administrators without medical experience are handing out medications and altering student records. District officials disputed that the nurses who spoke out reflected the views of the entire group of nurses.
- One of my colleagues went down to South Carolina to speak with voters about Joe Biden. One conclusion from older black voters in South Carolina is that they love him. As for their kids ... that’s another story.
- People from Pleasantville and nearby towns marched Saturday to the Pleasantville High School football field, where earlier this month a deadly shooting occurred during a game. “Each one, reach one,” the marchers chanted. “Hands up, guns down. Prayers up, guns down.”
- Here’s how labor’s identity crisis reveals itself in a new Pennsylvania law that requires immigration checks on construction workers.
- Jerry Sandusky, the 75-year-old former Penn State assistant football coach who was convicted of 45 counts of child sex abuse, was back in court last week. And he received a 30- to 60-year “life sentence," again.
- This month’s elections in Philadelphia were a sort of testing ground to make sure no one hacks the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.
- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court cited an “egregious error” when it decided to free a jailed Philadelphia man. The judge in the case was Meek Mill’s judge for his probation violations.
- The Eagles might have revealed exactly what kind of football team they are in a 17-9 loss to the Seahawks yesterday.
- “One of the most anticipated meals of the year had begun with a pucker of alarm. This was highly unexpected,” restaurant critic Craig LaBan writes. He gave just one bell to one of Philadelphia’s most high-brow restaurants.
A newly opened spot in East Falls offers 350 toys within 1,000 square feet of play space. The toys are designed for children up to 6 years old. The toy library helps families save money — and form a community.