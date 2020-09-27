Saint: We started working on the Black and Blue project around the first week of June. When the George Floyd protests broke out, I was dismayed to hear so many people asking me, “But why are they protesting in Philly when this happened in Minneapolis?” So many still hadn’t even heard of the MOVE bombing, let alone dozens of other high-profile instances of police brutality. It really spoke to a lack of historical understanding, and my hope was the timeline would be a good way to get everyone caught up with the reality the Black Philadelphians face every single day.