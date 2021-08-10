Hello, Tuesday readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: The reach of the vaccine has still not been universal. Here’s where we stand.

Then: This is what Pa. and N.J. could get from Biden’s infrastructure bill.

And: Meet a Philadelphia activist who just started his fifth walk to D.C. to bring attention to police brutality and gun violence.

P.S.: Have we ever met a celestial spectacle we didn’t like? This should be a primo year for the annual Perseid meteor shower viewing. Looks as if it’s the season, and it’s peaking this week.

Philadelphia’s least-vaccinated zip codes at the beginning of the summer continue to lag, despite outreach this summer like door-to-door visits, local clinics, a lottery, and targeted ads to get people to roll up their sleeves.

As the delta variant spreads at a quick clip, and the threat of other variants looms, the city’s least-vaccinated zip codes are likely to be the most vulnerable to serious illness and death. And some of the least-vaccinated zip codes have had the highest case counts throughout the pandemic. Yes, vaccination numbers continue to climb, and the pace has been slightly higher in the least-vaccinated areas, but a large gap remains between Philadelphia’s most- and least-vaccinated areas — and it isn’t on track to be closed in the near future.

Look no further than the charts in this story showing the numbers in context for evidence of the profound inequality.

Health reporter Jason Laughlin and data editor and reporter Jonathan Lai break it down in their story on the struggles to vaccinate everyone at the same rate.

Officials, advocacy groups, and transit agencies across Pennsylvania and New Jersey are excited about the projects that could be possible as the U.S. Senate moves a $1 trillion infrastructure program forward, with $550 billion in new money that would pour into upgrading roads, bridges, and airports. Other projects: expanding broadband internet access, upgrading mass transit, and other priorities.

This would be the first big federal investment in “hard infrastructure” in more than a decade, which officials say is desperately needed because of chronic underfunding.

Reporters Jonathan Tamari, Julia Terruso, and Thomas Fitzgerald looked at the proposal and called people from all over to ask: How might Pennsylvania and New Jersey put the money to use?

🧂 Before you go out to eat, here’s a list of Philly restaurants requiring vaccination proof to dine in.

🍫There’s a reason we don’t have Mallomars in summer. And a Philly candy company had good and plenty to do with the air-conditioning’s rise. This week? This story about candy is gonna come in handy.

🏖️This is where you can rent bikes at the Shore to earn that funnel cake.

Opinions

“Even if declaring a gun violence emergency wouldn’t mean more resources, residents need reassurance that the city recognizes that it is experiencing a major crisis,” columnist Jenice Armstrong writes.

All good with your doctor? This is why you should get to know more than one of the clinicians in your doctor’s office, primary-care physician Jeffrey Millstein writes.

In the wake of DaBaby’s homophobic remarks, it’s time to celebrate authentic work from Southwest Philly’s Black, queer, openly HIV-positive Donja R. Love, organizer Abdul-Aliy Muhammad writes.

Nice catch.