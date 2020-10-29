Tension remains high after shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Good morning from our newsroom.
First: Philadelphia instituted a 9 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew Wednesday night in anticipation of a third night of unrest after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. The Pennsylvania National Guard is expected to arrive in the city tomorrow.
Then: With five days until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are continuing to campaign.
Many businesses in the city closed early and boarded up their windows Wednesday ahead of Mayor Jim Kenney’s 9 p.m. curfew. And Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency to provide additional state resources to Philadelphia in the coming days. The National Guard is expected to start arriving on Friday with more coming Saturday.
Several businesses on Wednesday night were being targeted for break-ins along City Avenue, including some on the Lower Merion Township side of the border with Philadelphia, police said.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Daniel Outlaw also pledged to release the 911 calls and body camera footage related to Monday’s shooting. That’s a significant step. The Philadelphia Police Department has never before released police footage of an officer’s shooting.
About 10 blocks away from the shooting and eight hours after it, a video showed Philly police officers surrounding an SUV and removing the driver and passenger from the car to throw them to the ground and then pull a toddler from the backseat. As of Wednesday night, police did not respond to our questions about what preceded the video, which was recorded by a woman on her rooftop, or what happened to the toddler.
Also, with less than a week before Election Day, both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have weighed in with different responses.
- President Donald Trump and Joe Biden held campaign rallies in Nevada and Arizona yesterday.
- This City Council bill aims to curb disparate Philly police stops of Black drivers for minor infractions.
- Despite a crashing wave of illnesses in the region, a new Center City Business District report offers glimmers of hope for merchants and workers.
- A video from May shows a SEPTA officer assaulting protesters with a baton.
- It’s going to be a rainy one. You can thank Hurricane Zeta.
- 🧙♀️We talked to Kristin Chenoweth about voicing a little critter in the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, and how she handled performance anxiety. The movie is the talk of Twitter.
- 📷How pandemic at-home living and a minefield of triggering online content is affecting body image for young people.
- 🌺It’s the very best time to plant flowers. It’s medicinal. Here’s how to start your spring 2021 garden.
- 🥧Grace Dickinson spoke with experts for our guide to everything you can do to keep an outdoor Thanksgiving feast as safe as possible, from the utensils to the guest count.
- 🥪From Famous 4th Street Deli’s phenomenal sandwiches to Royal Izakaya’s hype-meriting wings, restaurant critic Craig LaBan declares Philly’s best takeout.
- 🍻Incoming: The pandemic may have stalled the Boston craft brewer Night Shift Brewery from bringing draft and packaged beers to Philly, but now they’ll be coming by mid-November.
- 🏀Our reporters learned that the Sixers will hire a new president of basketball operations.
- 📚Ready for a happy ending? Lift your spirit with 15 very excellent feel-good books.
- “All eyes are on Philadelphia right now. So, what are we going to do? How will we respond in a way that reflects the gravity of this situation, creates accountability, and ultimately leads to justice?” — City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier writes that the shooting and killing of Walter Wallace Jr. underscores why police need more intensive training on de-escalation techniques and use of nonlethal weapons.
- Priya E. Mammen, Christen J. Rexing, and Rosemary Frasso write that public health isn’t just on the ballot this election, it is the ballot.
- To get two different perspectives on trick-or-treating, we turned to two Philly parents to weigh in on the question of whether or not their children will participate this year.
- Fansided compiled a list of potential trades the Eagles could make this week to up their game.
- Eater Philly covered how you can help fight food insecurity in Philly during the pandemic by donating food or volunteering.
- Today has gathered some creative ideas from Halloween winners of social media for safer trick-or-treating like using popsicle “candy sticks” to decorate a yard Willy Wonka style.
Dozens of young Black and other entrepreneurs are doing some of their best work at Kreate Hub Philly, the bright, new, affordable Port Richmond workspace born for big aspirations. Open since August, the long-vacant Thomas Power School is now home to a painter and a tattoo artist, a wig maker, creative services companies, fashion designers, and musicians.
Here’s how they inspire each other in the airy, convivial environment.