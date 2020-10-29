Good morning from our newsroom.

First: Philadelphia instituted a 9 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew Wednesday night in anticipation of a third night of unrest after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. The Pennsylvania National Guard is expected to arrive in the city tomorrow.

Then: With five days until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are continuing to campaign.

Follow all our election coverage as our reporters spread out across the state to get you the latest.

Tension remains high after shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

A protester raises his fist in front of the police line at 52nd and Chestnut in West Philadelphia on the second night of protesting Tuesday following the fatal shooting by Philadelphia police of Walter Wallace Jr.
Many businesses in the city closed early and boarded up their windows Wednesday ahead of Mayor Jim Kenney’s 9 p.m. curfew. And Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency to provide additional state resources to Philadelphia in the coming days. The National Guard is expected to start arriving on Friday with more coming Saturday.

Several businesses on Wednesday night were being targeted for break-ins along City Avenue, including some on the Lower Merion Township side of the border with Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Daniel Outlaw also pledged to release the 911 calls and body camera footage related to Monday’s shooting. That’s a significant step. The Philadelphia Police Department has never before released police footage of an officer’s shooting.

About 10 blocks away from the shooting and eight hours after it, a video showed Philly police officers surrounding an SUV and removing the driver and passenger from the car to throw them to the ground and then pull a toddler from the backseat. As of Wednesday night, police did not respond to our questions about what preceded the video, which was recorded by a woman on her rooftop, or what happened to the toddler.

Also, with less than a week before Election Day, both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have weighed in with different responses.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

We would like to ride at dawn with these guys. Thank you for documenting these transportation goals, @bahlda!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Electoral gassing about the environment
Signe Wilkinson
Electoral gassing about the environment

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Inspiration

Iyonah Stringfield, of Yon's Beauty Supply & Beauty Boutique, at Kreate Hub in the Port Richmond neighborhood.
Dozens of young Black and other entrepreneurs are doing some of their best work at Kreate Hub Philly, the bright, new, affordable Port Richmond workspace born for big aspirations. Open since August, the long-vacant Thomas Power School is now home to a painter and a tattoo artist, a wig maker, creative services companies, fashion designers, and musicians.

Here’s how they inspire each other in the airy, convivial environment.