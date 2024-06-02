A sudden university closure | Morning Newsletter
🧼 And Philly’s cleanup schedule
The Morning Newsletter
Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter
Wake up, Philly. It’s a nice, warm Sunday with partly sunny skies and a high near 84.
There’s rarely a shortage of things to do in Philly, but the first weekend of June is particularly packed with big events across the city, including a Pride March and the Roots Picnic festival. Expect major traffic delays and plan ahead of time to avoid these road closures.
Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s promise to clean every neighborhood this summer will slowly start to become a reality as crews get to work on the first blocks on the schedule soon. We’ve got the lineup so you know when to expect workers in your area.
But first, Philadelphia’s higher education market took a hit on Friday when University of the Arts president Kerry Walk announced the school would close its doors for good on June 7. Our main read covers the fallout of the abrupt development, which includes the threat of a lawsuit.
— Paola Pérez
“How did this happen?” asks Bradley Philbert, an adjunct professor.
That’s the prevalent question among students, faculty, staff, parents and alumni following news of the University of the Arts’ shocking, imminent shutdown.
Catch up quick: On Wednesday, University of the Arts notified its accrediting agency, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, that it planned to close on June 7. In an unusually quick move, Middle States said it would withdraw the school’s accreditation Saturday because it was out of compliance with all of the organization’s standards.
President Kerry Walk said that declining enrollment and cash flow problems led to the sudden decision. On Saturday, the school’s board of trustees approved the closing.
Multiple public officials said they learned of the closure Friday, after the decision to shut the school had already been made.
Notable quote: “I will continue to convene conversations between university leaders and city, state, federal offices, and other stakeholders in the days ahead to determine what can be done to protect every student, faculty and staff member at University of the Arts, a crown jewel in our city’s academic and cultural communities,” Mayor Parker said in a statement. “Our city cares deeply about the future of every person who studies or works there.”
Some faculty are banding together in a class-action lawsuit over the shutdown, and State Rep. Ben Waxman (D., Phila.) said the circumstances demand an independent investigation.
Get the latest from Inquirer reporters Kristen A. Graham and Harold Brubaker.
Beginning Monday, city crews will hit the ground and launch a major effort to “deep clean” every block in Philly.
Who is involved: Workers from a dozen government agencies, including city departments like streets and sanitation as well as the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
What they will do: Pick up trash, tow abandoned cars, fill potholes, remove graffiti and much more.
Where they will go: The targeted areas correspond to the city’s 13 sanitation districts. First up are Lower Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods (Frankford, Bridesburg and parts of Kensington).
When you can expect them: From Monday through late August, crews will follow the schedule and show up each week on the next business day after trash day.
Check the schedule to see when the effort will come to your neighborhood.
What you should know today
Nearly six years after stabbing and bludgeoning his father to death, and dumping the corpse outside a posh country club in Lower Merion Township, a Yeadon man was sentenced last week to 22 to 50 years in state prison.
A man was reportedly shot in the head Friday afternoon in a possible road rage incident along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township, according to state police. Authorities have not identified a suspect.
A yearslong cold war in Philadelphia’s law enforcement community is showing signs of thawing after District Attorney Larry Krasner said he has developed a good working relationship with the new head of the city’s police union.
In the latest in a string of financial and legal battles, the Philly Pops is being sued in a federal racketeering lawsuit by its former artistic director of jazz, Terell Stafford, who alleges he wrongfully lost his job and is owed money under his contract.
Mpox cases in Philadelphia have remained low despite a national rise in reported infections, but local health organizations are increasing vaccination efforts to get more people protected.
The woman on the other side of the viral interaction with Kylie Kelce from the Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore came forward for the first time, releasing a statement to The Inquirer apologizing to the Kelce family.
Classic Cake reopened in the Short Hills Town Center in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, four years after a fire damaged the retail store and several others in the Camden County strip mall.
Philly kicked off Pride Month by setting a Guinness world record for the largest drag queen story time event on Saturday.
Opening weekend is underway for the Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival. It will continue through July 7 showcasing films and other creative disciplines, including poetry and spoken word, dance, and music.
Looking for a simple change that can improve your physical, mental and emotional health? Try gardening. (P.S. The Inquirer’s free Outdoorsy newsletter returns on June 7 with essential guides to hikes, waterfalls, and much more — right in your inbox. Sign up for free here.
❓Pop quiz
The Phillies will head to London in a few days to face the Mets in their first series outside of North America.
Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney teamed up with Bryce Harper and which legendary Phils player (and MLB’s ambassador to Europe) for a promotional skit?
A) John Kruk
B) Jimmy Rollins
C) Chase Utley
D) Mike Schmidt
Think you know? Check your answer.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
West Philly-raised actor, director, and playwright Colman Domingo is working on adapting this dark comedy performance into an audio play.
Hint: 😜 + 😊
HIPPY LAW WIDTH
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Carlo Silvesti who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: LOVE Park. A recreation of this Philly landmark will open in Sweden this weekend.
Photo of the day
One to watch: Former Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins is ready for his much-anticipated return to Citizens Bank Park on Monday — now in a Brewers uniform.
🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to The Marías’ sophomore record, Submarine: “You’re on my case (mhm) / Won’t you stop with that look on your face?” Our in-house pop critic Dan DeLuca also has a “homework assignment” in the form of a playlist to put you in a Picnic mood.
Last night, I got to hear video game songs come to life through the Stardew Valley: Festival of the Seasons concert at the Perelman Theater. It was a glorious experience.
👋🏽 That’s all for now. Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Inquirer. Take care!