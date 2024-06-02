A sudden university closure | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Wake up, Philly. It’s a nice, warm Sunday with partly sunny skies and a high near 84.

There’s rarely a shortage of things to do in Philly, but the first weekend of June is particularly packed with big events across the city, including a Pride March and the Roots Picnic festival. Expect major traffic delays and plan ahead of time to avoid these road closures.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s promise to clean every neighborhood this summer will slowly start to become a reality as crews get to work on the first blocks on the schedule soon. We’ve got the lineup so you know when to expect workers in your area.

But first, Philadelphia’s higher education market took a hit on Friday when University of the Arts president Kerry Walk announced the school would close its doors for good on June 7. Our main read covers the fallout of the abrupt development, which includes the threat of a lawsuit.

— Paola Pérez

“How did this happen?” asks Bradley Philbert, an adjunct professor.

That’s the prevalent question among students, faculty, staff, parents and alumni following news of the University of the Arts’ shocking, imminent shutdown.

Catch up quick: On Wednesday, University of the Arts notified its accrediting agency, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, that it planned to close on June 7. In an unusually quick move, Middle States said it would withdraw the school’s accreditation Saturday because it was out of compliance with all of the organization’s standards.

President Kerry Walk said that declining enrollment and cash flow problems led to the sudden decision. On Saturday, the school’s board of trustees approved the closing.

Multiple public officials said they learned of the closure Friday, after the decision to shut the school had already been made.

Notable quote: “I will continue to convene conversations between university leaders and city, state, federal offices, and other stakeholders in the days ahead to determine what can be done to protect every student, faculty and staff member at University of the Arts, a crown jewel in our city’s academic and cultural communities,” Mayor Parker said in a statement. “Our city cares deeply about the future of every person who studies or works there.”

Some faculty are banding together in a class-action lawsuit over the shutdown, and State Rep. Ben Waxman (D., Phila.) said the circumstances demand an independent investigation.

Get the latest from Inquirer reporters Kristen A. Graham and Harold Brubaker.

Beginning Monday, city crews will hit the ground and launch a major effort to “deep clean” every block in Philly.

Who is involved: Workers from a dozen government agencies, including city departments like streets and sanitation as well as the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

What they will do: Pick up trash, tow abandoned cars, fill potholes, remove graffiti and much more.

Where they will go: The targeted areas correspond to the city’s 13 sanitation districts. First up are Lower Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods (Frankford, Bridesburg and parts of Kensington).

When you can expect them: From Monday through late August, crews will follow the schedule and show up each week on the next business day after trash day.

Check the schedule to see when the effort will come to your neighborhood.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

The Phillies will head to London in a few days to face the Mets in their first series outside of North America.

Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney teamed up with Bryce Harper and which legendary Phils player (and MLB’s ambassador to Europe) for a promotional skit?

A) John Kruk

B) Jimmy Rollins

C) Chase Utley

D) Mike Schmidt

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

West Philly-raised actor, director, and playwright Colman Domingo is working on adapting this dark comedy performance into an audio play.

Hint: 😜 + 😊

HIPPY LAW WIDTH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Carlo Silvesti who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: LOVE Park. A recreation of this Philly landmark will open in Sweden this weekend.

Photo of the day

One to watch: Former Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins is ready for his much-anticipated return to Citizens Bank Park on Monday — now in a Brewers uniform.

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to The Marías’ sophomore record, Submarine: “You’re on my case (mhm) / Won’t you stop with that look on your face?” Our in-house pop critic Dan DeLuca also has a “homework assignment” in the form of a playlist to put you in a Picnic mood.

Last night, I got to hear video game songs come to life through the Stardew Valley: Festival of the Seasons concert at the Perelman Theater. It was a glorious experience.

👋🏽 That’s all for now. Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Inquirer. Take care!