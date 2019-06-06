When the Phillies started their West Coast trip seven days ago, Scott Kingery was about to get a long look as a center fielder with Odubel Herrera facing a possible suspension. Kingery is now the starting third baseman. When the trip started, Jay Bruce was still in Seattle thinking he could be there until at least July. Now, he’s become a Philadelphia folk hero in three days. When the trip started, Adam Haseley had just been promoted from double-A Reading to triple-A Lehigh Valley. Now, he has a chance to claim the center-field job. A strange trip had a happy ending for the Phillies, as I write in my game story.