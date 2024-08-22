Are you better off than you were Memorial Day weekend? How about your favorite Jersey Shore town?

As this summer rushes to its traditional Labor Day end, and it’s an early one this year, Sept. 2, we took a look at how some of our favorite towns fared, north to south.

🍂 Fall is in the air, but the water’s warm. Best time of year.

Shore talk

🇺🇸 The state of Mississippi placed a historic Freedom Trail Marker in Atlantic City outside Boardwalk Hall, the first out-of-state stop on the Mississippi Freedom Trail, to honor Fannie Lou Hamer, who spoke her famous “sick and tired of being sick and tired” words at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City. Read my 2016 interview with Mississippi Freedom delegate Emma Sanders.

🎡 Just over a week after the family announced the closing of Wonderland Pier, its founder, former Ocean City Mayor Roy Gillian, the father of the current mayor, died.

🎢 People are vowing to try to save the Wonderland Pier and its iconic Ferris wheel and carousel, built in 1926 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company.

💸 All those half-priced Wonderland ride tickets that people stock up on and are supposed to never expire are being offered at deep discounts.

🚨 Margate police say they ticketed two parents this summer over their children’s curfew violations.

🚦 The Middle Thorofare Bridge that connects Wildwood Crest with Cape May reopened Wednesday after being stuck open for three days.

What to eat/What to do

🍞 Eat the creamed chipped beef on toast at Mustache Bill’s for maybe (or maybe not) the last time.

🍅 It’s tomato season! Stop at a farm stand.

☕ New cafe alert: Lola’s Cafe & Kitchen in Absecon.

🎸Steep yourself in Jersey Shore history with this Dan DeLuca interview with Little Steven Van Zandt.

🔪 Check out Craig LaBan’s Shore recommendations before summer’s over. Ventnor to Cape May is here. And Long Beach Island to Atlantic City is here.

Shore snapshot

🧠 Trivia time

Little Steven Van Zandt was once with the Philly doo-wop band the Dovells, known for their 1961 hit “Bristol Stomp,” whose tour dates included a stop at which Jersey Shore nightclub?

1. Wonder Bar in Asbury Park

2. Reddick’s Bar in Wildwood

3. Memories in Margate

4. The 500 Club in Atlantic City

Find out if you’re right by clicking on this story.

🔮 Predictions: A final update

Here’s the last of three updates. For the full accounting, and five bonus offseason predictions, click on this story.

I predicted that the Shore’s free beaches (A.C., Wildwood, Strathmere) will get busy as other towns raise their beach tag fees. All the beaches seemed to have been busy this summer, even as people complained they can’t come anymore because of high prices. Compared to rental prices, a beach tag is not really the issue. ⛔ I predicted that real estate prices will push people farther off shore. Yes, indeed, mainland towns like Somers Point and Cape May Court House are seeing lots of second-home owners purchasing condos and houses, and pushing prices higher in those places. ✅ I predicted that with an early Labor Day, September will be the new July. Still to be determined, but it looks that way. The water is only now warming up after an unusually chilly spell. September has always been the nicest month at the Shore. Will the crowds stick around? ✅ I predicted that the transformation of the Shore culture will continue. Yes, the entitled continue to walk, and ride their golf carts, among us. They were out in force this summer, impatient and demanding as ever. But the old Shore is still there to be experienced. Just go to a lifeguard race. ✅

Your Shore memory

From Karen Weaver:

Our mornings would start with a newspaper cyclist riding through the alleys singing “Inquirer.” We’d ask him to stop as we paid 25 cents for a newspaper. We spent countless summers at 30th Street beach in Ocean City, NJ with a wonderful group of neighbors and regulars gathering daily on the beach. The adults circled the beach chairs and faced the ocean, while the kids romped in the waves. My dad was a huge quoits fan (an early version of cornhole) and he and his friends had epic matches near the water’s edge. When we got back to the bungalow we called home, we took showers and then waited for the evening to play Wiffle ball and look for the fireflies. As we went to sleep, if you listened closely, you could hear the waves crashing on the shore. It was magical.

