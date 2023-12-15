Harper’s hope | Sports Daily Newsletter

Give Bryce Harper some credit.

The guy’s stats, particularly in the postseason, are hard to beat. Time and time again, he’s professed a love for Philadelphia. And now he’s cashing in on the goodwill he’s garnered in asking for a contract extension.

By the time his current 13-year, $330 million deal is up, he’ll be nearing 40. Only three players have hit 30-plus homers after that point. This negotiation shouldn’t be a difficult one for managing partner John Middleton.

But you’ve got to admire Harper’s courage, David Murphy writes.

Advertisement

— Maria McIlwain, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The Eagles will visit the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday Night Football showdown. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lumen Field in Seattle.

Having lost two straight, the Eagles needed to make a change. That change started Thursday as Nick Sirianni decided to begin the week with a full practice rather than the customary walk-through, a decision that even came as a surprise to the Eagles players.

EJ Smith on the team’s decision to tweak their routine ahead of Monday’s game in Seattle.

While it feels like the sky may be falling for the Eagles, all of the team’s goals still are on front of them. Several Eagles players and coaches even believe the adversity could be a positive in the long run.

Where does the Tush Push stand? We have a recap.

Next: The Eagles look to get back to winning ways in a Monday Night Football matchup on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. (8:15 p.m., ESPN, 6ABC).

Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 11 games with a fractured rib after being injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident. There were doubts about when he would return and whether he could replicate his hot start to the 2023-24 season. Well, he’s back on the court after a shorter-than-expected hiatus, and he’s happy with the early returns. “Every time I test it and it doesn’t hurt, I know that I can do it. I unlock that in my head.”

The Sixers sent the Detroit Pistons to their 21st straight loss on Wednesday night. But they’re focused on themselves as they suit up for a rematch.

Next: The teams will match up again tonight at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Flyers’ dads have been living the high life this week on the team’s annual dads trip. After a couple fun nights on Broadway in Nashville, including watching the Flyers play the Predators, the group moved to Philadelphia to take in the Flyers’ home game Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Jackie Spiegel talked with several of the players and their dads to find out why this is such a “special” trip.

The Flyers gave their dads another reason to celebrate Thursday, rallying to tie things 3-3 late in the third before winning in a shootout thanks to goals from Sean Couturier and Bobby Brink.

Next: The Flyers will welcome the Detroit Red Wings to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Union’s 2024 season is right around the corner, and the Union finally know who they will play to begin the season.

That opponent will be Costa Rican power Saprissa in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The home-and-home series will be the second in three years for the teams, as the Union advanced, 5-0, on aggregate against the 38-time Costa Rican league champions in 2021.

Worth a look

Locked in: Defense was the key to the Temple women’s win over Delaware.

Going bowling: Here’s our ranking of the top bowl game names.

Close encounters: The Phillies reportedly are meeting with pitching phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Style and substance: Our weekly roundup of top outfits worn by Philly athletes.

What you’re saying about Eagles leaders

We asked you: Which young Eagle would you most like to see take on more of a leadership role? Why? Among your responses:

So far the Eagles seem to lack leadership especially on the defensive team. Not sure if anyone player needs to step up and be one, but a good choice might be Reddick who has the talent. We have no Brian Dawkins or Chuck Bednarik or Malcolm Jenkins. If we had drafted Micah Parson he for sure would already be the leader there even though only in his 2nd season, but of course that is water over the dam. In 2018 when Wentz went down that team quickly solidified behind Foles in a show of team play that led to our first and only Super Bowl win. Maybe Sirianni really needs to quickly become Vince Lombardi and show that he is in charge and demands more from this team.

PS: Love Marcus Hayes’s “Transparency trumps spin.” — Everett S.

Reed Blankenship. I have been impressed by his demeanor on the field — he goes hard every play. He might be a little hesitant because this is only his 2nd year but I expect that will change as he matures. Leading by example is the most important aspect of leadership. He has been showing me that. — Jack H.

Add more “Jersey Bounce” to the game. The Kid from Camden has shown he can do it on his side of the field.

Eagles better find another backup QB sooner than later, cause Hurts definitely needs a vacation. You can see it from the sidelines. A super Superman, he ain’t! — John B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Jeff Neiburg, Alex Coffey, and Gabriela Carroll.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s it from us this week! Have a great weekend, and Jim will be back Monday morning. — Maria