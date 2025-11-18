Life without Lane | Sports Daily Newsletter

There is one thing Eagles fans want to know: How long is Lane Johnson going to be out?

It’s a relevant question when you consider that the Eagles have a 12-23 record in games Johnson hasn’t started since the beginning of the 2016 season. And he won’t be starting this week after league sources confirmed to The Inquirer that Johnson suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his foot on Sunday night.

The injury in the middle of his foot is named after a Frenchman who was a field surgeon under Napoleon, which is your fun fact of the day. Anyway, the All-Pro tackle is awaiting results from X-rays to determine whether he needs surgery, which probably would end his season. Johnson is likely to miss at least 4-6 weeks with a sprain.

His replacement at right tackle, Fred Johnson, has filled in well when Lane Johnson has missed time, but he is not an All-Pro. Several Eagles have had Lisfranc injuries in the past, including Nakobe Dean in 2023. The linebacker needed surgery and it ended his season. Here’s more to know about Lisfranc injuries.

A.J. Brown famously called the Eagles offense “a [bleep] show” last week, and the attack is not likely to get any better with the news about Johnson, Marcus Hayes writes.

The worries about the offense will continue, but it is important to remember that the defending Super Bowl champions are 8-2. Nick Sirianni continues to be second-guessed, Jeff McLane writes, but all he does is stack up wins.

The 76ers’ season began with questions about the health of Paul George and Joel Embiid. The answer came quickly on Embiid, who has averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while playing limited minutes.

George had to wait longer to return as he recovered from offseason surgery on his left knee. The official word that the former All-Star forward would play Monday came moments before the Sixers’ home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers have waited months to reach full strength. And while Embiid now has pain in his right knee, this is the closest the Sixers have come this season.

George scored nine points in his return as the Sixers rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-108. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 39 points.

Dante Nori, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2024, rose through three levels of the minor leagues in his first full season of professional baseball, which concluded this month at the Arizona Fall League. An adjustment and a new bat made a big difference for the speedy outfielder, who hopes to start 2026 in double A.

But before beginning his next minor league assignment, Nori has his eyes fixed on another objective: playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Italy.

About five weeks after James Franklin lost his job at Penn State, he landed another one at Virginia Tech. Franklin finalized a deal Monday to become head football coach of the Hokies, who are 3-7 and have not won an ACC title since 2010. The good news for Penn State? His buyout with the Nittany Lions, once valued at $49 million, reportedly will be reduced to $9 million.

Penn State ended a six-game losing streak on Saturday and interim coach Terry Smith is hoping the Nittany Lions can win two more and become bowl eligible.

Speaking of bowl eligibility, Temple can get there with one more win. Tulane offers a tough test in the Owls’ home finale on Saturday.

The Flyers could use an offensive bump as they are averaging the fourth-fewest goals in the NHL (2.61). Enter … Alex Bump?

Bump, one of the team’s top prospects, is lighting up the American Hockey League with 13 points in 15 games, and 10 points in his last seven games. Could a call-up be on the not-so-distant horizon? Jackie Spiegel thinks so.

The Flyers made a move Monday, swapping AHL defensemen. Here’s what the Flyers are getting in Maxence Guenette.

Sports snapshot

Tough test: The U.S. men’s national team closes its year by facing South American superpower Uruguay tonight in Tampa, Fla.

🧠 Trivia time

Which former Eagles offensive tackle is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Jon Runyan

B) Tra Thomas

C) Jerry Sisemore

D) Bob Brown

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: How can the Eagles offense get going? Among your responses:

How about if Hurts starts running again? Not saying a lot of runs — we can’t afford to have Jalen hurt — but how about a few designed run plays??? They were so successful in getting the run game moving last year and would spring Barkley when opposing defenses had to bring a safety down to cover one of them. — Lynda M.

Stop running Barkley directly into the line. — John B.

I’ve been saying this from day one. The offensive coordinator has not a clue on how to manage a game. But how can you fire someone when you are 8-2? You can’t! The QB1 overthrows his wide-open receivers by at least 10 yards in fear of throwing a interception. We lost three opportunities for a first down at fourth and one when the offensive line jumped offsides. But we’re 8-2! One thing I notice is the defense keeps talking to each other after each play. Not so much the offense if ever. — Ronald R.

We desperately lack creativity in our offense. Our inability to get the ball to our wide receivers is inexplicable. You just can’t run a play and hope someone gets open, you have to scheme them open. Misdirection, motion, quick hitters will get the defense to back off and open up some running lanes for Saquon and Tank. — Bill B.

Hurts needs to pretend he is Josh Allen and learn to be consistent. We need to see that Super Bowl winning QB again. The offensive line is also not what we saw in that SB victory. Injuries of course, but they really need to notch it up. They are not providing the openings for Barkley they did last year. The receivers are outstanding, but Patullo has to come up with better game plans and Hurts has to execute much better. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Marcus Hayes, Jeff McLane, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Jack Vita, Devin Jackson, Greg Finberg, Ryan Mack, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

