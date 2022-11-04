How many times have the Broad Street Bombers risen to the occasion this postseason? Even after the Phillies were no-hit in Game 4 of the World Series, the swagger returned Thursday night as Kyle Schwarber smacked a leadoff homer in the first inning.

After that, the bats went strangely quiet again. The Houston Astros held on for a 3-2 victory that leaves them one win away from a championship. In Game 5, the Phillies picked up six hits, but only two for extra bases and one with a runner in scoring position.

Over the last two games, the first five hitters in the Phillies’ batting order — Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos — are 2-for-36 with one homer, six walks, and 17 strikeouts.

There is no tomorrow now, with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday night. If the big bats don’t awaken, the Phillies will have to settle for being National League champions.

Now for the “good news” portion of Thursday night: The Eagles have reached 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jalen Hurts made his return to Houston for the first time in his professional career, completing 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Texans, 29-17.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry kept the Texans in check with interceptions. Tight end Dallas Goedert helped fuel the offense with eight catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Marcus Hayes was sent to cover the Eagles during Game 5 of the World Series. He was a little distracted, like all of us — including Birds owner Jeffrey Lurie.

The Eagles’ run so far this season has been one for the ages. Here’s a look at other Eagles teams that came out of the gate with a bang.

Next: The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14 at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).

Either the Phillies’ postseason magic has run out or they are setting us up for their greatest trick yet, David Murphy writes. It was an excruciating night for the Phils and their fans. They had their chances but seemed to come up empty again and again as Houston’s vaunted pitchers nailed down the win. Unlike their first two losses of the series, this one did not sink in until the 27th out.

The team that tied a World Series record with five home runs in Game 3, that did nothing but bang for most of this postseason, is whimpering on its way out, Mike Sielski writes.

J.T. Realmuto is confident that Zack Wheeler is ready to deliver in Game 6.

The Phillies have been sharing their many celebrations this postseason on FaceTime calls with the family of Corey Phelan, a Phils minor leaguer who died at age 20.

Next: Wheeler takes the mound for the Phillies against Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 6 at 8:03 p.m. Sunday (Fox 29).

The 76ers suffered their latest injury setback when it was revealed that James Harden went down with a tendon strain in his right foot on Wednesday night. He is expected to be sidelined for a month and could miss 14 games, placing pressure on Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and Shake Milton.

This comes just when the Sixers appeared set to be made whole. Joel Embiid, who has missed two games with the flu, returned to practice.

Next: The Sixers play against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center (NBCSP). With injuries clearly becoming an issue, they could play without Harden and Embiid.

Scott Laughton has been a serviceable pro for several seasons, but this year under a new coaching staff, the Swiss Army knife has seen his role evolve. Giana Han has more on one of the team’s steadiest players and how Laughton has grown as a player and a leader with experience.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. against old friend Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators (NBCSP).

Who ya got? LAFC has the stars and big names, the Union, well, the Union are the underdogs despite having more players on the Best XI of the MLS season than any other squad. With the Cup final being in Los Angeles, LAFC has the home-field advantage, but the Union aren’t likely to be intimidated.

Our Inquirer soccer writers are split in their predictions of the MLS Cup championship match.

For Union fans who have ridden with the team even before it started play in 2010, it has been a long road to the MLS Cup final, but each one will claim it was worth it in the end if they get to see their club claim the title.

Did you hate the MLS playoff format this season? Good news, then, it might change. Then again, maybe not, since commissioner Don Garber hasn’t decided yet.

Next: The Union will play the MLS Cup final against LAFC at 4 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles (Fox Sports).

What you’re saying about Phillies pitching

We asked you: Do the Phillies have enough pitching to prevail in the World Series? Among your responses:

Probably not. — John E.

The short answer is “yes.” Of course, that doesn’t mean they’ll prevail; just means they have a chance. But the bullpen has been close to lights-out so far, and the Phils got to Verlander in Game 1, so there’s no reason the matchup tonight, unbalanced as it looks, could go the Phils’ way. Wheeler will be chomping at the bit to prove his last outing was an anomaly, Suárez has been incredible not just for the postseason but for about two YEARS now, and neither will be “saving” anything; and the great bullpen remains behind them both. So, why not? — Marty M.

The Phils could have Steve Carlton, Robin Roberts and Grover Cleveland Alexander, and it wouldn’t mean a thing if they didn’t score. — Joel G.

