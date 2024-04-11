Free fallin’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

Sometimes, there’s nothing left to do but find the humor in a situation.

That said, what we’re seeing from the Flyers doesn’t seem like a laughing matter right now. An eight-game skid and a playoff berth all but fumbled away isn’t exactly how we saw this season ending, especially since it was so promising for so long.

It certainly hurts right now — and the brass isn’t openly pointing fingers at leaders like John Tortorella — but one has to wonder about the ramifications of this season. It’s not over yet, but there certainly are plenty of questions, starting with whether this rebuild just got longer, Mike Sielski writes.

Things may look bleak, but Jackie Spiegel breaks down the playoff odds — and it isn’t over yet.

What concerned Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto wasn’t the bruised Adam’s apple. It was the pounding in his head after he took a ball to the throat on Tuesday night. But he awoke Wednesday ready to play, and the game’s most durable catcher played a big role in winning the series over the Cardinals.

Rob Thomson moved Brandon Marsh up in the order after getting off to a strong start at the plate. He delivered again on Wednesday.

Next: The Phillies return home and welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday (6:40 p.m., NBCSP+). Ranger Suárez (1-0 4.09 ERA) will face Jared Jones (1-1, 3.86).

How do the 76ers intend to get Joel Embiid at peak health in time for the looming NBA playoffs? “Playing,” Embiid said. “Playing as many minutes as possible. Those [final] two games, tonight, over 30 minutes.” Embiid has two opportunities to do so, with games against the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets remaining before the NBA Play-In Tournament, which figures to be the Sixers’ destination.

Embiid isn’t be the only player the Sixers recently welcomed back from injury, as De’Anthony Melton played Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 27. He sported a “different pop” and energy in his new role as a reserve and will continue to do so in support of Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry if he can stay healthy after fighting off a back issue officially diagnosed as “lumbar spine bone stress.”

Next: The Sixers host the Orlando Magic on Friday in their penultimate regular-season game (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Green Bay Packers were tabbed as the Eagles’ season-opening opponent on Sept. 6 in Brazil, giving us an intriguing Jalen Hurts-Jordan Love matchup. That’s two young and talented quarterbacks on a big stage, and the Eagles will get to see how Hurts looks under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

What will the receiving corps for Hurts look like? The Eagles have a chance to add a third receiver option in the NFL draft that features a deep group of prospects. In the draft, they also could find a backup to Dallas Goedert with eventual starter capability.

Next: The NFL draft begins on April 25 (8 p.m., 6abc).

In many ways, Brooks Koepka is reminiscent of golf’s biggest names. His resumé speaks for itself, too.

So that made his collapse at the 2023 Masters even more surprising. Marcus Hayes explores that meltdown last year and chronicles Koepka’s journey back to Augusta, Ga., for this year’s tournament.

As for a women’s pro event at Augusta National? Not likely, says its chairman.

Next: The first round of the Masters begins with the honorary starters today at 8:15 a.m., while live TV coverage begins at 3 p.m. (ESPN).

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you: Besides Joel Embiid, who is the Sixers’ MVP this season and why? Among your responses:

Embiid cannot get MVP of the league because of his injury. Take the record with him playing and injured. He is the MVP of the team and in reality of the league. I would think no one really wants to play a Sixers team with a healthy Embiid especially if the others are healthy as well. No one has a deeper team. — Nick B.

I don’t get to see many of the games so not an expert on the Sixers. I looked at the stats and tried to make a case for Harris or Oubre, etc. but had to settle with Tyrese Maxey who comes in 2nd to Joel in most stats. — Everett S.

My vote for MVP is the unheralded trainer and his rolls of magic tape that has bound this motley crew together.

Follow or lead that choice with a big nod to the 76ers mascot for leading this team and fans through some Godawful games. It’s a tough job to do, but somebody’s got to do it. — John B.

Clearly Maxey. A star is born. — Marty U.

