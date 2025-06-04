Troubling mystery | Sports Daily Newsletter

Good morning, readers. Happy Wednesday.

I’m sure many of you have seen the Philly-based film Rocky and can recall the iconic character of Mickey Goldmill, the wise and grouchy trainer who prepares Rocky Balboa to go the distance against Apollo Creed.

What many of you may not know is that Burgess Meredith, who played Mickey and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, shadowed Howie Steindler to prepare for the role. Steindler was a boxing manager who owned the Main Street Gym in downtown Los Angeles.

For two weeks in 1976, they would have long conversations, and Meredith would watch Steindler’s facial expressions intently. Steindler was a respected manager and some of the biggest names in boxing passed through his gym.

But, a year later, on March 9, 1977, Steindler was murdered five miles away from his home. The official cause of death was suffocation by apparent smothering. But from the beginning of the investigation, the lack of evidence and competing theories of the crime made it difficult to solve.

“The police, the homicide detectives, all thought it was a bump-and-run,” said his daughter, Carol, “and I kept saying, ‘No, it’s something else.’”

Forty-eight years later, Steindler’s death is still a troubling mystery. The Inquirer’s Mike Sielski digs deeper into the story.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

After missing five consecutive games with a bruised right elbow, Bryce Harper was back in the Phillies lineup batting third on Tuesday to open the series against the Blue Jays. He homered in his first ab-bat. Harper plans to wear a similar elbow brace to the one he wore after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2023 to avoid similar injuries, and he doesn’t intend on changing his approach: “I’m not going to back off the plate.”

Harper’s return helped buoy the Phillies to a series-opening win against the Blue Jays. His teammate, Trea Turner, homered twice.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Toronto at 7:07 tonight (NBCSP, NBC10). Mick Abel (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start against Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.86).

Vic Fangio, the Eagles defensive coordinator, spoke on a number of topics Tuesday at organized team activities, including the addition of Jihaad Campbell, the departures of Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and an evolving role for Cooper DeJean. But one of the key updates was Campbell’s status. The rookie linebacker, whom the Birds drafted in the first round, is recovering from a torn labrum in his shoulder that required surgery earlier this year. His return timeline will likely stretch a few weeks into training camp.

Fangio also expressed that Jordan Davis is “in the best shape that he’s ever been in” and surged late in the second half of the 2024 season. So what’s his secret and why did it take till then for Davis to get into shape? Apparently, he fell in love with Peloton.

And Jeff McLane shares his takeaways from the second practice open to the media and gives us a glimpse into the makeup of the Eagles’ roster.

Noah Cates began this season as a healthy scratch. By January, he was centering the Flyers’ most reliable line alongside Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink. Cates could have become a restricted free agent on July 1, but the Flyers made sure to keep him in the fold. He has agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract extension.

The Flyers’ assistant general manager, Brent Flahr, is knee-deep in preparations for the NHL draft. He discussed the team’s draft strategy and more in Part 2 of his interview with our Jackie Spiegel.

Some may think watching grass is boring, but for Tony Leonard and the rest of the Eagles’ grounds crew, it’s the center of their professional lives. And on Tuesday, Leonard, the Eagles’ vice president of grounds, oversaw his team of 20 workers as it laid down the final dozen rolls of sod on the eastern side of the stadium. Lincoln Financial Field will host eight games for this summer’s Club World Cup. Here’s what went into preparing the field for the event.

Worth a look

‘Despicable behavior’: Gabby Thomas called out a heckler after competing in the Grand Slam Track meet at Franklin Field. Surprise appearance: Jalen Hurts celebrated the local girls’ flag football champions at the NovaCare Complex.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who is the Phillies’ career leader in getting hit by a pitch (173 times)?

A) Chase Utley — Tom L. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Philly sports busts

We asked: The Eagles won the Super Bowl, but Bryce Huff was a bust here. Who was the biggest bust in Philadelphia sports history? Among your responses:

Danny Tartabull. He was a free agent signing who fouled a ball off of his foot in only the second or third game of the season and never played another game for the Phillies. — Bob A.

Markelle Fultz — Richard V.

Jeff Jackson. Never played in the majors, and the Phillies could have drafted Frank Thomas, a HOFer. — Salomon A.

Thinking through this there were a number of bums from which to choose. My finalists came down to Danny Watkins and Andrew Bynum. Based on the fact that Watkins, while he stunk, actually saw the playing field I have to give the nod to Andrew Bynum whose greatest accomplishment in this city was being able to bowl a couple of games without injuring himself. — Mike D.

Mike Mamula — Dominic S.

Paul George — Daniel W.

I have to go with Scott Kingery formerly of the Phils. Signed to a multi-million-dollar contract before even making his debut, he never lived up to the hype in the majors. A lot of that had to do with how his playing time was handled as he was shuffled from position to position. He is languishing with the Angels having just one hit and a .125 batting average as of today. What a shame for him. — Kathy T.

Carson Wentz started out like the savior he was supposed to be, but soon became a major bust, and although an NBA All-Star Joel Emblid overall could be considered a bust. Baseball busts of the past include some players who Gene Mauch and the Phillies acquired for two future Hall of Famers. He got Larry Jackson and Bob Buhl who were over-the-hill busts for Ferguson Jenkins, and he got Ivan DeJesus, another bust, for Ryne Sandberg. — Everett S.

I put my head back and thought about answers to your question. A moment later I started to laugh so loud my wife had to ask what the heck was happening to me. There were so many candidates that immediately came to mind. Watters. Rutledge. Shawn Bradley. Herschel Walker. JD Drew. Moniak. Simmons. Harden. Noel. Okafor. Fultz. Bynum. Horford. Antone Davis. Mamula. Arrieta. Webber. I’m sure I could come up with lots more but I’m very busy. I have to go get my 2nd cup of coffee. — Dan B.

How about that Jeff Ruland. In 1986, the Sixers traded Moses Malone, Terry Catledge, and two 1st round draft picks to the Washington Bullets for Jeff Ruland and Cliff Robinson. Played only 5 games before getting injured and subsequently retired. One of if not the worst trade in Sixers history. — Anthony D.

Sadly, so many to choose from. But if I can pick only one, I’m going with Kevin Allen (1985.) He played one season before he wound up in prison. Seven picks later, the 49ers took Jerry Rice. — Bart S.

The Sixers’ Doug Moe as coach. Look it up. — John S.

Markelle Fultz — Mike V.

Except for a couple brief periods of mediocrity, the entire 76ers organization. — Jack H.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Lochlahn March, EJ Smith, Ariel Simpson, Owen Hewitt, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, and Jeff McLane.

— Bella