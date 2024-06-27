The pick is in ... | Sports Daily Newsletter

It had been a while since the Sixers had a first-round pick in the NBA draft, and it was totally fair to wonder whether they’d keep it, considering president Daryl Morey’s flair for the dramatic.

But they stayed put at No. 16, and with that pick added Duke’s Jared McCain on Wednesday night.

Last season, he shot 41.4 % on three-pointers and averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals and helped lead the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight. The 20-year-old is big on visualization, and he already has high hopes for his first season.

For now, though, we’ll wait to see how he meshes with his new teammates, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. And you can get to know the TikTok-famous guard.

Maria McIlwain

Spencer Turnbull’s return to the Phillies’ rotation didn’t last long — three innings to be precise, after he had to leave Wednesday’s 6-2 win over the Tigers with right shoulder soreness. Turnbull thinks he’ll be OK, but as the Phillies return home for four games against the Marlins, there suddenly is a question about the No. 5 spot in baseball’s best starting rotation.

After going homerless since April 26, Brandon Marsh said going deep Wednesday — part of a four-hit, four-RBI day — “was a good feeling.”

Next: The Phillies return home to open a series against Miami at 6:20 tonight (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.73) will start opposite Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-8, 4.90).

They’re now known as Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, but they once were Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Sixers guard Jrue Holiday.

Neither call Philadelphia home anymore, but still have one thing in common: They’re champions.

Since getting cast aside by their respective Philly franchises, the two have starred, individually, with their new teams, and even on an international stage. The success didn’t necessarily come overnight. But it’s hard not to wonder what might have been.

St. Joseph’s Prep grad D’Andre Swift might no longer be playing for his hometown team, but he wishes new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley well. Swift, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency, was back at Springfield Township High School hosting a kids football camp.

Jason Kelce’s playing days may be over, but he’s still busy, whether it’s meeting literal royalty alongside his brother, Travis, or bartending for a cause in Sea Isle.

Like the rest of the NHL, the Flyers’ uniforms will be made by Fanatics starting next season. No, it won’t be the debacle MLB went through at the beginning of this season, but there will be subtle changes. Jackie Spiegel details everything you need to know about the new sweaters.

They’ll be on display this weekend, as the newest NHL draftees don their new jerseys for the first time. Here are some of the biggest names to know. Could we see Berkly Catton in Orange and Black?

