Embrace the chaos | Sports Daily Newsletter

As I was writing today’s newsletter, I had a podcast on in the background, and the host asked an interesting question: why do so many people get depressed when summer ends?

I totally agree that the thought of enduring months of colder temperatures gives pause. Beyond that, however, I don’t know what there is to be sad about — especially if you’re witnessing the state of Philly sports at the moment.

We’re all witness to the Phillies being one of the best teams in baseball currently planning for the postseason (last night’s loss to the Cubs aside, of course). How about the Eagles? The team that serves as the extension of so many families across the region has found early-season success, and in a few short weeks, that vein in John Totorella’s forehead will be on display for the Flyers, who have showcased promise early on in the preseason.

It’s officially fall, y’all; embrace it. Besides, the temperatures are going to feel like it today. We’re expecting showers today, with highs expected to only reach the low 70s across the region. Pack a sweater. I know a Flyers one that arrives at four different price points.

Have a good one. 👋🏽

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Over dinner on Feb. 22, 2019, owner John Middleton made a promise to free agent Bryce Harper: If Harper signed with the Phillies, Middleton would never stop going for it. And he hasn’t, taking the payroll to franchise-record heights by wading back into free agency for Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and Trea Turner before re-signing Aaron Nola last November. Harper brushes off the popular notion that it’s a World Series-or-bust season. The first part is undeniable. The Phillies have told us, with their words and actions, that anything less than a parade down Broad Street would be a failure after the near-misses of the last two postseasons. But the best part? Harper doesn’t see it that way.

Austin Hays was reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday, after recovering from the kidney infection that had sidelined him since Sept. 2.

Needing two more wins to lock up a first-round by in the playoffs, the Phillies dropped Tuesday night’s game against the Cubs after rough outings from Kolby Allard and Taijuan Walker, who combined to allow seven earned runs.

Next: The Phillies play their final home game of the regular season tonight (6:05 p.m., NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA) will start against Cubs right-hander Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34).

True or false: When it comes to the play calling for the Eagles offense, Kellen Moore, not Nick Sirianni, is in the ear of quarterback Jalen Hurts. If you answered definitively, know that according to the pair, the calls are “collaborative.”

“I think we have a really fun, collaborative group on our offensive staff,” Moore said. “Nick’s certainly a part of that, heavily, so what it allows us to do is really team up on all these different situations, talk through the possible outcomes, and make the best decision possible.”

Olivia Reiner has more on the claim from these two coaching minds and how it all works.

Hurts will have to continue his improvement when facing the blitz against Tampa Bay, which has been known to dial up the pressure on him. He’ll have to do so while potentially missing his starting receivers along with Britain Covey, who was placed on injured reserve. There’s also concern for DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson, who are recovering from concussions.

There has been plenty of talk from the Eagles on the “dirty” play from the Saints in injuring Smith and Darius Slay, who says he underwent an MRI after being blocked out of bounds.

Next: The Eagles go on the road for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers (1 p.m., Fox 29).

Joel Embiid already represents so much to kids everywhere who dream of one day dribbling a basketball on an NBA court. On Tuesday, he took a step in creating a pathway for the scores of kids in Africa who lack access to opportunities to pursue a career in sports when he spoke at a pair of events in New York City during UN General Assembly week.

Embiid’s appearance was part of the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, hosted by Prince William. The Earthshot Prize awards $1.3 million grants to five winners each year to continue their work toward environmental causes. Embiid’s goal? Urging UN officials to create initiatives to spotlight African innovation and invest more in African youth.

“There’s a lot of talent, but most of the time, we’re not seen,” Embiid said during his speech. “If I [weren’t] lucky enough, I would not be sitting here. But when you’re looking at my story, I want people to understand that it’s possible.”

Inquirer writer Gabriela Carroll has more on the Sixers star’s day as a changemaker.

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, after a 15-12 win against the Saints, Jeff McLane has exclusive interviews featuring C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter. Dive into discussions on Jalen Hurts’ leadership growth and his pursuit of elite consistency, plus insights into Nick Sirianni’s decision-making process. Check out the “Pick 6″ segment with Nakobe Dean, in which he breaks down the pivotal moments from the week. Listen now.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Ariel Simpson, Gabriela Carroll, Olivia Reiner, Emily Bloch, Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Avery Hill, Jeff McLane, Mike Sielski, Jackie Spiegel, and EJ Smith.

That’s all for today. Isabella will be in your inbox tomorrow. Oh, and in terms of today’s reader question, for me, it’s Brian Dawkins, hands down. — Kerith