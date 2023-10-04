Still dancin’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

José Alvarado entered in relief of Zack Wheeler, charged with protecting a two-run lead. It didn’t go so well for Alvarado or the Phillies the last time he did this in the postseason.

But this time? He struck out Yuli Gurriel — a former Astro, no less — on a cutter to end the seventh and strand the tying run. The Phillies tacked on another run before closing out a 4-1 win over the Marlins in Game 1 of their wild-card series.

So celebrate it.

It felt an awful lot like last October: Rhys Hoskins in the building (even if it was just to throw out the ceremonial first pitch), red towels waving, timely hitting. Sure, there were some new faces delivering those key hits, but the vibes were still the same.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: With their 4-1 win Tuesday night, the Phillies have a chance to sweep the Marlins tonight. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park is a different place in October. You could talk yourself blue in the face running down the list of reasons to worry about a three-game series against an upstart team like the Marlins. But at the end of the day, all of those factors paled in significance to the one that has differentiated these Phillies for more than a year now. They are a different sort of team. This is a different sort of place. They are both uniquely suited to this different time of year. The result? Same as it ever was. Phillies 4. Marlins 1.

One win down, one more to go for a return trip to Atlanta. Rob Thomson went with his ace in Game 1 against the Marlins, and Zack Wheeler delivered. As usual, writes Marcus Hayes.

After throwing out the first pitch for Game 1, Rhys Hoskins will head to Florida to continue what he hopes will be a return to the Phillies in the World Series.

Next: The Phillies can close out the series in Game 2 at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN). Aaron Nola will start against the Marlins’ Braxton Garrett.

James Harden threw the basketball world a curveball on Tuesday when news circulated that he would join his teammates at training camp in Fort Collins, Colo., after missing the first day of practice and media day in Camden. He previously had vowed not to play for 76ers president Daryl Morey, calling him “a liar” for failing to meet trade demands. New coach Nick Nurse said he has a plan in place for Harden’s arrival. Tyrese Maxey says he loves Harden and would be happy to have him. Patrick Beverly said he was happy and would welcome Harden with open arms. We’ll soon learn if Harden plans to being just as gracious to the Sixers.

Next: The Sixers embark on Day 2 of training camp with James Harden likely to make his first official appearance with the team since last year’s postseason loss to the Boston Celtics.

Jalen Hurts’ scrambling rate is at a career low this season. He appears more cautious when outside the pocket as the Eagles don’t want him taking big hits. And that goes toward the ultimate goal of keeping their franchise quarterback upright. That would benefit the Eagles in the long run, of course. But having fewer designed Hurts runs is certainly different.

On defense, as the Eagles have a need at cornerback because of injuries, they’re expected to sign veteran Bradley Roby to the practice squad with the idea of acclimating him to their system.

In between adjusting to life in the NFL, rookie cornerback Kelee Ringo spent time Tuesday to mark breast cancer awareness month with his mom, a breast cancer survivor.

Next: The Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked — anchored by blue chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Williams has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success. Listen here.

If the Flyers are to surprise some people this season, they will need a few pivotal players to have bounce-back seasons.

One of those players is defenseman Travis Sanheim, who struggled mightily in 2022-23 after signing an eight-year, $50 million extension. After a summer of trade rumors, and a deal that that fell through at the final hurdle, Sanheim remains a Flyer and so far in camp has looked like a player with something to prove.

Jeff Neiburg recently caught up with the now bigger and stronger Sanheim ahead of what is a pivotal season in his career.

The Flyers also trimmed their roster down further on Tuesday by placing two players on waivers.

Next: The Flyers wrap up their preseason schedule on Thursday against the New York Islanders (7 p.m.).

Few things in life are perfect. Even fewer are perfect in sports.

Don’t tell that to Union midfielder Dániel Gazdag, who carries a perfect 25-for-25 record from the penalty spot since arriving in North America. What’s the secret behind making one of sports’ most pressure-filled situations look like a breeze? The Hungarian recently let The Inquirer into his mentality and process as he prepares to take a penalty kick.

Gazdag will put his perfect record on the line Wednesday when the Union host Atlanta United. He’ll also have a few of his old pals back in the lineup to help, as Jim Curtin revealed that starters Jakob Glesnes, José Andrés Martínez, and Leon Flach are available for selection after missing time with injuries.

Next: The Union will look to end their run of five consecutive ties when they host Atlanta (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

We asked you: Who was the NLCS MVP in 2022?

Answer: B: Bryce Harper. Stephen T. was first with the correct answer.

