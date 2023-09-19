Piggyback pitchers | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies seem to be in fine shape in the wild-card race, and that playoff slot was good enough to catapult them into the World Series last season. But will they be good enough to knock off the Atlanta Braves, owners of an obscene 96-54 record?

Say this about the Phillies’ six-man rotation: It has been pretty meh behind ace Zack Wheeler this season. Rob Thomson is tinkering to get more mileage out of his staff, and he’ll use Cristopher Sánchez and Michael Lorenzen as a one-two punch on Tuesday in Atlanta.

How can he stretch that staff further and lighten the bullpen’s load in the process? How about using the piggyback concept with Aaron Nola for a few innings followed by Sánchez, then Taijuan Walker as a starter followed by Ranger Suárez?

This approach would minimize fatigue, incorporate all six starters, and relieve the relievers, Marcus Hayes writes.

He had been a baseball player his entire life, including nine seasons with the Phillies. When it was over, Pat Burrell struggled. He was hired by the Giants as a scout, loved his work, but “there was still something missing and I wasn’t sure what that was.” The Inquirer’s Matt Breen continues his look at where some of the 2008 Phillies are now, catching up with Burrell, who has found joy in the game — and in his life — again.

Michael Lorenzen went from pitching a no-hitter to the worst stretch of his season over the next five starts. With the postseason approaching, here’s how he’s planning to turn things around.

The Phillies got off to a great start in their three-game series against the Braves, hitting five home runs in a 7-1 rout.

Rob Thomson rolled out his “A” lineup against Atlanta, and that lineup included Johan Rojas in center field for the third straight game.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Atlanta at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Cristopher Sanchez (2-4, 3.40 ERA) will start against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (17-5, 3.73).

The Eagles released 30-year-old punter Arryn Siposs on Monday and signed former New York Jets punter Braden Mann to take Siposs’ place on the practice squad. In his 32-game stint with the Eagles, Siposs averaged 44.6 yards per punt, but many remember him for his botched punt in Super Bowl LVII. Mann is a three-year veteran who was known for booming 60-yard punts at Texas A&M.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox is probably out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle that will require surgery. Among the players who could replace him in the slot is James Bradberry, who is in the concussion protocol. There other options for the Eagles.

Fresh off his 175-yard rushing performance, D’Andre Swift surprised the players at Imhotep Charter with a visit to the team.

Next: The Eagles visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday at 7:15 p.m. (6ABC).

Tyson Foerster, Bobby Brink, and Elliot Desnoyers arrived at Flyers rookie camp with high expectations, both internal ones and ones generated by the media.

That’s why there was some slight disappointment when none of the three had the impact expected during the Flyers’ two rookie games against the New York Rangers. But don’t panic just yet.

Here’s why Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr isn’t concerned one bit with what he saw over the weekend.

The 76ers can use sharpshooting reserve perimeter players after parting ways with Jalen McDaniels, Shake Milton, and Georges Niang in free agency. They are adding just such a player in Kelly Oubre Jr., who is expected to sign a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the team.

Worth a look

Signs of progress: Stan Drayton is pleased that Temple has bounced back before a date with No. 20 Miami. Sneaky play: The football Owls have taken a page out of the Eagles’ playbook. What are the odds? Penn State is a big favorite on Saturday. Temple is not.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Who is the Phillies’ all-time leader in postseason home runs? First with the correct answer will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Mike Schmidt

B) Ryan Howard

C) Pat Burrell

D) Jayson Werth

What you’re saying about Chase Utley

J-Roll should definitely be in the HOF. He was arguably the best shortstop in the National league for 10 years. Second in all of baseball behind only Jeter. 2,455 hits, four Gold Gloves, 1 MVP, 1 Silver Slugger and 1 World Series. He’s right up there with other shortstops who are in. “We are the team to beat!” — Drew M.

Forgive him for his “profane utterance.” Chase, he with a proper Brit sounding name, may be an even better bet as an ambassador to lobby at Cooperstown, in securing a HOF ballot for Pete Rose in the completely bet-driven halls of “America’s Game.” Odds are this will never happen. — Sgt. B.

Chase Utley for sure belongs in the Hall of Fame. If Scott Rollen belongs in the Hall, Chase certainly does. I won’t list all his stats here, but he has the stats to get him in. He was a WS champ and an All-Star and definitely the leader of that outstanding 2008 Phillies team. ... Jimmy Rollins has to go to the Hall too, but that is a story for another time. — Everett S.

Are you kidding me! If Scott Rolen made the Hall, then Chase Utley is a no doubt first-ballot addition. — Joseph R.

Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins playing together certainly helped with the win total and personal stats but likely will hurt his Baseball Hall of Fame chances. Playing second base helps and his individual accomplishments including the hitting streak, longevity and game-winning hits to say nothing of quiet leadership add up nicely, but unfortunately to a near-miss. ... He is not going to that Hall of Fame but Chase Utley is certainly in my Hall of Fame. — Dan B.

Chase Utley was a hard nosed, talented 2nd baseman for the Phillies. He was an all star for many years and at that time was probably the best 2nd baseman in the National League. However, when looking at his career stats (.275 batting average, less than 2,000 hits), if I was a voting member of the BBWAA, I could not vote for him for the Hall of Fame. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad he played for the Phillies and he was an outstanding player for those championship teams (NL East, NL champions and World Series champions). Those teams had good solid players, but no one that I would vote into the Hall of Fame. — Skip B.

... As for Chase, who was always my favorite Philly until retirement, I do believe he belongs there. He is eligible in 2024 and has the stats, I believe, to make it. — Kathy T.

Always worked hard but made it look easy. A true leader — I recall seeing him in spring training, walking the outfield during batting practice, with rookies walking with him hoping that what he had rubbed off on them. A consistent player that was an automatic out when he fielded the ball. Phillies Hall of Fame, absolutely. Baseball Hall of Fame, most definitely. — Nick S.

Let’s take a cold, hard look at Utley’s statistics, and see how they stack up against the 22 second basemen currently in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Batting average: 16th, ahead of Joe Morgan (17th) and Bill Mazerowski (21st)

On base percentage: 0.358, 7th place, ahead of Roberto Alomar (12th), Rod Carew (15th), & Morgan (15th).

Slugging percentage: 0.465, also 7th place, ahead of Ryne Sandberg (9th), Carew (13th), & Morgan (15th).

Hits: 1885, 17th, ahead of Tony Lazzeri (18th) Johnny Evers (18th), & Jackie Robinson (21st)

Home runs: 259, 5th, ahead of Alomar (8th), Mazerowski (11th), & Carew (14th)

Stolen bases: 8th, ahead of Robinson (10th), Sandberg (12th), & Morgan (19th)

Given that Utley finishes ahead of existing members of the Hall of Fame in these offensive categories, the statistics give him a very good case for HOF membership. — Adam Z.

Both Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins deserve to be in the Hall of Fame. Probably Ryan Howard too. — James H.

A.J. Brown is a fierce competitor; brash at times, and clearly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Off the field, family, friends, and mentors see another side of the Pro Bowler. To them, he’s “Jay,” the mellow, somewhat introverted, humble kid from Starkville, Miss.

On the Season 2 premiere of unCovering the Birds, take a trip down to Mississippi with The Inquirer’s Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane, as he learns more about the people and places that shaped one of the most important members of the team’s roster. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Matt Breen, Aaron Carter, Alex Coffey, Keith Pompey, Devin Jackson, Lochlahn March, and Rymir Vaughn.