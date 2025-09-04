🏈 Ready for some football? | Sports Daily Newsletter

In the words of Eagles legend Brian Dawkins: “The time has come.”

The NFL returns tonight with the Eagles opening the season against the rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football (8:20 p.m., NBC10).

Advertisement

For those headed to the game tonight via mass transit, SEPTA threw a Hail Mary and found a sponsor to run its sports express trains, as a deal came through at the 1-yard line late yesterday, allowing many fans to focus on the game and not how they’ll get home from it.

Our team of writers examined the players on this year’s roster, those who surprisingly won’t suit up tonight, and so much more. Also, if you read one thing today beyond all of the analysis packed into our Eagles special section, meet the collection of fans who literally wear their love for the Birds on their sleeves.

It’s good stuff, just like temperatures that will find us in the mid-80s today, with a dip into the 60s right around kickoff.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What did you do to prepare for tonight’s game? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

When it comes to the Eagles, don’t let the lack of offseason drama or juicy position battles fool you. The reigning Super Bowl champions still have some critical questions to answer once the lights turn on for their Thursday Night Football opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane tackles these issues and more as he sets the table for the 2025 regular season. Listen here.

What we’re …

🙏🏾 Hoping: Like the rest of Philly, the group of Eagles predictions from our sports team proves to be accurate.

👏🏽 Applauding: The dedication of these Eagles fans to etch the team on their skin for life.

⛸️ Reading: The story of this ice skater who competes for so much more than a trophy.

⚽ Wondering: How soon will we be able to get our hands on FIFA World Cup tickets to matches here in Philly?

Lou Trivino and Tim Mayza were once Little League foes. Now, they’re throwing partners on the Phillies.

Both relievers have pitched in over 300 major league innings, but are newcomers to the Phillies bullpen. Mayza, an Allentown native, was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Trivino, who is from Green Lane, signed a minor-league contract with the team on Aug. 4, and was promoted to the majors on Aug. 26.

“Not a lot of guys get to play as long as we have,” Trivino said, “and to be able to play as long as we have, and then end up in the same team, that’s pretty incredible.”

Lochlahn March has more on the duo and the next steps in their collective journey.

As for the Phillies, they’ll look to rebound from a tough 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last night, in what was a tough outing for ace Aaron Nola on the mound.

Next: The Phillies hope to fare better in an afternoon game against Milwaukee today (4:10 p.m., NBCSP). Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.02 ERA) will start against the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.58).

The 76ers and NBA at large are deep into their sleepy offseason, but that doesn’t mean quality basketball isn’t being played. In fact, some of the league’s best stars are playing in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament, which is set to determine European supremacy for the 42nd season. And while the Sixers’ biggest stars won’t be involved, there are Philly connections to the league. We explore them all, including Adem Bona’s spell with Turkey alongside former Sixer Furkan Korkmaz.

U.S. men’s soccer team players Folarin Balogun and Álejandro Zendejas are big-time names, the former with France’s Monaco and the latter a multiple trophy winner with Mexican juggernaut Club América.

They each have history with the U.S. program, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen them.

Now their waits are over, and with that comes a major opportunity. Pochettino has said he views this month as the final opportunity to bring in new players, with eight games remaining before the World Cup.

Inquirer writer Jonathan Tannenwald examines the upside of both ahead of the U.S. first match this month against South Korea on Saturday (5 p.m., TNT, Telemundo 62).

On this date

Sept. 4, 1993: Penn State plays its first game as part of the Big Ten Conference, winning in convincing fashion against Minnesota, 38-20, behind a four-touchdown performance from wideout Bobby Engram.

Inquirer Eagles writers Olivia Reiner and Jeff McLane, will give their analysis and a breakdown of the Birds tomorrow before they kickoff against the Cowboys. Watch it unfold here.

What you’re saying about the new Xfinity Mobile Arena

We asked: What’s the first thing you’d like to see at the new Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Nothing since I live 2,000 miles away. But good mention of Harrison Bader [in yesterday’s newsletter]. I was excited when we got him, and anticipated that he would do what he is. Please tell Rob to forget platooning this guy. Just give him center field and let him go. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Lochlahn March, Alex Coffey, DeAntae Prince, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Matt Breen, Henry Savage, Gillian McGoldrick, Andrew Seidman, Abraham Gutman, and Aliya Schneider.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s it for me. Enjoy today ... and tonight’s game. — Kerith