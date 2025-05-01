⚾ ‘His own little zone’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

Figured we can all use a smile, so today’s top story is one that certainly put a smile on my face.

On Tuesday night, in the Phillies’ 7-6 win over the Nationals, a 12-year-old named Princeton Bailey was in his own world as he emulated every pitch by closer José Alvarado.

What Princeton didn’t know was that the broadcast picked up his routine, and everyone watching got an opportunity to see just how much representation matters — in real time.

Apparently, as Inquirer writer Alex Coffey explains, this isn’t the first time he’s done this, and Citizens Bank Park isn’t the only venue he’s been caught doing his best imitation of top Philly athletes.

Speaking of representation, did you know that North Philly’s own Dawn Staley is reportedly set to receive her own statue in South Carolina? You do now.

Weather-wise, expect today to be a carbon copy of yesterday’s delightful temperatures with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s across the region.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Whenever Johan Rojas is in the Phillies’ lineup — and it has been every day for these past two weeks — the mandate is straightforward: Catch everything that’s hit to center field. Oh, and bat ninth.

But in filling in for injured Brandon Marsh, Rojas has done something of the opposite. Entering his 13th consecutive start Wednesday, he was 11-for-36 (.306) with a .769 OPS — and multiple misplays in the outfield. What’s with his defense?

Last night, the Fightins made light work of the Washington Nationals, behind a promising performance on the mound from the returning Cristopher Sánchez.

The Phillies today will retire the “numbers” of their Hall of Fame outfield from 1894 when each player hit .400.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against Washington at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (1-2, 2.78 ERA) will start against Nationals right-hander Brad Lord (0-3, 4.67).

AJ Dillon isn’t just bringing extra power and massive quads to the Eagles running back room — he’s also bringing an impressive palate.

The former Green Bay Packers running back and his wife, Gabrielle, have gained over 20,000 followers on their Instagram page “Dining with the Dillons,” which documents all of their food adventures.

On Monday, Philadelphia made its debut on “Dining with the Dillons,” and Inquirer writer Ariel Simpson recaps what the rusher thinks of our food scene.

One can only imagine what would have happened if Jared McCain remained healthy.

Despite playing in just 23 games, the 76ers combo guard finished tied for seventh in the NBA’s rookie of the year voting that was released Tuesday. McCain was awarded a third-place vote from the media panel of 100 voters.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle was the runaway winner of the award with Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher finishing as the runner-up.

Keith Pompey has more on the rookie voting, along with reaction to where McCain ended up.

If you’ve gone up the Art Museum steps, then you know quickly you can get winded after a couple of trips. And we say a couple, as in two.

What about doing it 414 times, which would be the equivalent of more than a 26.2-mile full marathon? If you’re in the area today, then chances are you’ll see ultrarunner Mark Gibson and his daughter Missy going after it. What you don’t know is that the Pottstown resident is doing it for a noble cause.

The 414 trips up and down the Art Museum steps will actually equate to 27.6 miles, meant to represent the 27.6 million people who are trafficked for labor around the world.

Inquirer writer Gabriela Carroll has more on the Gibsons, their impetus, and what you can do in support.

Worth a look

On this date

May 1, 1969: Trucking giant Leonard Tose becomes owner of the Eagles after purchasing the franchise for (wait for it ...) slightly less than $16.2 million.

Standings, stats, and more

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

GODEL VIGALLUN

Our latest guest on The Inquirer’s Phillies Extra has quite the story from his time with former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins. Think you know? Take a guess and see if you’re right, and watch the latest episode right here.

What you’re saying about the Flyers

We asked: Who should the Flyers target as their next head coach?

I’d be over the moon to have Rick Tocchet be the new Flyers Head Coach. He was a favorite as a player. My ex-wife and I named our dog Tocchet! He’s a proven NHL coach, and I hope he’s interested in the Flyers job. — Alan H.

Makes little matter who the coach will be or the players on the ice. The curse of Kate will prevail. Until ownership returns the statue of Kate Smith to its rightful place, the Flyers will never, ever be a winning team, let alone winning the Stanley Cup. As an original season ticket fan for years and years, we threw in the towel in when the statue was removed. Nothing brought more energy than Kate Smith singing “God Bless America” and 17,000 fans chanting BERNIE! BERNIE! BERNIE! — Ronald R.

Bringing back ex-members of this organization has not gone very well. The one person who should have been hired was Rod Brind’Amour. Time for an outsider who is a young, successful coach from elsewhere and can relate to a very young team. The coaches at either Denver University or Western Michigan University would be my top choices. — Alan D.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gabriela Carroll, Ariel Simpson, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Devin Jackson, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Keith Pompey, Paul Domowitch, Katie Lewis, and Paulie Loscalzo.

Enjoy today. Jim is back tomorrow to get you ready for the weekend. — Kerith