Bowl bash | Sports Daily Newsletter

Like legions of gamers, these friends played video games together. But for this group, it grew into something more.

This group of friends gathered in a Northeast Philadelphia basement to watch the Eagles, track their fantasy teams, and play Tecmo Bowl, the vintage football game they loved as kids in the 1990s. They formed the tongue-in-cheekly named No Frills Tough Guy League in 2006, and today, the league features semiannual weekend-long meetups at a rental house to play the game and battle for a championship belt.

These weekends are marathons and the games go “all night long,” commissioner Ray Bordier says.

“We’re the only group that we know of that gets together on a consistent and frequent basis to spend an exuberant amount of time playing this game in a competitive and organized fashion,” competitor Jordan Lutton said.

Our Matt Breen went inside one of these weekends of friendship, competition, retro tech, and an almost-30-year-old video game.

There’s something at stake on Sunday for Jalen Hurts.

No, it’s not his job, and that was a terrible take by NFL Network analyst and former QB David Carr, Marcus Hayes writes. No, it’s his MVP candidacy that will be over if Hurts doesn’t have a good showing against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Hurts often has been good this season, but he’s also shown that he is, in fact, human. Opposing defenses have been able to limit him, especially in the first half this season. The playoff race isn’t quite locked up, but little else will be decided by the end of Sunday.

On the injury front, Hurts could be getting one of his favorite targets back this weekend. And for the defense, the Eagles now have former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the active roster as he reunites with coach Nick Sirianni. Good move?

And on his podcast, New Heights, Jason Kelce said he’s OK with a ban on the Brotherly Shove. Wait, what?

Next: The Eagles travel to the Lone Star State for their showdown with the rival Cowboys on Sunday (8:20 p.m. NBC10).

The 76ers did not make it to the NBA-In Season Tournament’s final rounds, which are ongoing in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t gain anything from the new scheduling feature.

One benefit for the Sixers was a four-day break that helped them get healthy and emerge from a team-wide illness. Within a few days, Nicolas Batum’s finger injury felt better, Kelly Oubre Jr. felt good enough to play, and Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were no longer sick.

On Wednesday night, Embiid’s dominant performance against the Washington Wizards — a season-high 50 points on 19-of-29 shooting, 12 rebounds, and seven assists — lifted the Sixers to an otherwise forgettable 131-126 victory.

Next: The Sixers return home to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Flyers had a new face at practice on Wednesday wearing No. 62. It was forward Olle Lycksell, who was called up Wednesday morning for the team’s three-game road trip.

The Swede has certainly earned a look, as he leads the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in scoring with 12 goals and 19 points in 21 games. Lycksell will not play Thursday against Arizona, but he’s ready for his chance if and when it comes.

From a new face to old faces, the Flyers announced their roster for the team’s alumni game on Jan. 26. Here’s a look at which Orange and Black legends will lace ‘em up next month at the Wells Fargo Center.

Next: The Flyers are back on the ice tonight in Arizona against the Coyotes (9, NBCSP).

On the final day of baseball’s winter meetings Wednesday, Scott Boras laid out the case for an extension for his client, Bryce Harper.

“He feels that he’s been there five years, he’s showed them who he is and why he is a franchise player,” Boras said.

Phillies owner John Middleton has no intention of letting Harper finish his career anywhere but Philadelphia.

Everyone is on the same page. The question now is how much will it cost to make Harper a Phillie forever.

Worth a look

The Cats’ meow: Lucy Olsen may draw opposing defenses’ attention, but her Villanova teammates stand ready to attack.

Moving on: Now at Monmouth, former Camden standout Cornelius “Boog” Robinson is past last season’s brawl.

