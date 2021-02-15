You may ask why it appears that certain districts don’t have enough money. The answer: the money is in the wrong hands. Instead of money following the child—and parents controlling where and how the money is spent—the dollars sit in an antiquated bureaucracy that’s beholden to public teachers’ unions. If Wolf has his way, that’s exactly where the money will keep going. One could point to the political support that Wolf enjoys from teachers’ unions, but regardless of why this special interest backs the governor, they remain on board to have more money fed into a system that’s not currently serving children.