These dark times have tested all of us. But there are those among us who have excelled at the tests 2020 threw at us — a pandemic ravaging lives and livelihoods, police shootings that prompted a profound racial reckoning, and a fraught election that challenged our core principles. There are many who have leaned in and stepped up with courage and strength, like the doctors, nurses, and medical staff on the front lines who have been inspiring us every single day since March. Our 2020 heroes include educators, challenged by shifting directives on how to teach as they struggle to leave no child behind. They include parents of school children, counterparts in this educational crisis who have had to balance work — or its loss — child care, and homeschooling against enormous odds.