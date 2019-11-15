The House of Representatives’ historic impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump abused his power for his personal political benefit in his dealings with Ukraine continues Friday with a second public hearing that will be widely televised.
Friday’s hearing features testimony from former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The public phase of the investigation, which began Wednesday with testimony from top U.S. diplomats, follows weeks of closed-door testimony.
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are attempting to build a public case that Trump abused his power by pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while withholding congressionally approved military aid. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and Republicans are using the start of public hearings to mount a vigorous defense that his actions were legitimate — and that the inquiry is not.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with opening statements from Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the committee, and Rep. Devin Nunes, his Republican counterpart, also of California.
Here’s what you need to know before Friday’s impeachment hearing starts:
Friday’s hearing will begin at 9 a.m. with opening statements from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) and Rep. Devin Nunes (R., Calif.), the ranking Republican. After that, Yovanovitch will begin offering her testimony.
PBS is offering a live stream of the hearing, which viewers can follow along with below:
As with the first day of public hearings on Wednesday, Friday’s proceedings will be aired widely on network and cable television stations.
Friday’s proceedings will feature testimony from the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. She was removed from the post earlier this year following a campaign led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who without evidence criticized her as disloyal to Trump.
Marie Yovanovitch took her position as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in 2016, but was ousted in May following a public campaign by Trump allies. Earlier this month, Yovanovitch said in a closed-door deposition before Congress that she was told to “watch my back” by a senior Ukrainian official, who said Giuliani and his associates, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, wanted to pursue business dealings in the country and saw her as an obstacle.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, the Republican senator from Pennsylvania, has called Trump’s now infamous July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “inappropriate,” but said it “does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”
Toomey has remained firm in that position even as new details about Trump’s pressure campaign have emerged.
If the House ultimately does impeach Trump, Toomey, who vowed in his 2016 reelection campaign to be an “independent voice,” will face a defining moment in the Senate trial over whether to remove Trump from office.
House members representing the Philadelphia region have a range of positions on impeachment, from the most aggressively in favor in deep-blue areas to the more cautious in purple swing districts.
Here’s where they stand, and how they voted on the recent resolution to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry.
Only two Democrats voted against that resolution, including Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, whose vote drew criticism from activists.
Start time: 11 a.m.
Anchor: George Stephanopoulos
Streaming: Live coverage on ABCNews.com.
Local affiliate: 6ABC
Start time: 9 a.m.
Anchor: CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell
Streaming: Live coverage on CBSN.
Local affiliate: CBS3
Start time: 9 a.m.
Anchor: Outnumbered Overtime anchor Harris Faulkner
Local affiliate: Fox 29 (will only dip in and out of live coverage on the local affiliate)
Start time: 9 a.m.
Streaming: Live coverage will be streamed on C-SPAN.org.
Start time: 8:30 a.m.