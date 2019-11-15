Marie Yovanovitch took her position as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in 2016, but was ousted in May following a public campaign by Trump allies. Earlier this month, Yovanovitch said in a closed-door deposition before Congress that she was told to “watch my back” by a senior Ukrainian official, who said Giuliani and his associates, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, wanted to pursue business dealings in the country and saw her as an obstacle.