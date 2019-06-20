Elton Brand said earlier this week that watching the Toronto Raptors win an NBA title reminded him how close his 76ers were to that ultimate goal.
Brand’s next step toward that goal comes Thursday night, when he and the rest of the Sixers brass have to decide whom they’re taking with the 24th pick in the NBA draft.
During “The Process,” the Sixers’ draft history was spotty at best. Yes, they chose Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. And it’s too early to judge Zhaire Smith. But in 2013, they selected Nerlens Noel at No. 6 and Michael Carter-Williams at No. 11. Four picks later, the Bucks got Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In 2015, the Sixers picked Jahlil Okafor. The Knicks took Kristaps Porzingis next. And perhaps most infamously, in 2017 the Sixers moved up to take Markelle Fultz at No. 1. The Celtics took Jayson Tatum at No. 3. We all know how that turned out.
But enough about the past. What will the Sixers do with their picks in 2019?
They hold the 24th pick, plus four second-round picks: 33, 34, 42 and 54. Five picks allow them the flexibility to move up or down to get the player they want. Take, for example, Cam Johnson.
There’s mutual interest between the Sixers and Johnson, a former UNC standout. He’s worked out privately with the team and would be a good fit for the Sixers’ needs. But he’s not the only option. Ultimately, the team needs someone who can contribute immediately ... although history says that isn’t always possible.
It’s apparent the Sixers’ biggest need is a backup center, someone who can relieve Embiid and be reliable while he does so. Here are five names in the draft to watch.
There’s plenty of local flavor in this year’s draft, too. Friends’ Central’s De’Andre Hunter, fresh off a national title at Virginia, is expected to go in the first round. So is Duke’s Cam Reddish, from Westtown School. And Charlie Brown of St. Joe’s will try to latch on with a team late in the second round.
The draft will begin on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.