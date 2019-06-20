The 2019 NBA Draft begins Thursday in New York City at 7:30 p.m., and the Sixers will head in holding the 24th pick in the first round and four additional picks in the second round (Nos. 33, 34, 42, 54).

Obviously, we have no idea what will happen. Inquirer sports writers Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci both think the Sixers will take North Carolina star Cameron Johnson, while Sarah Todd believes the team will select Washington’s Matisse Thybulle. Columnist David Murphy predicts the team will choose Virginia guard Ty Jerome in an attempt to replace Landry Shamet, whom the Sixers traded to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Tobias Harris deal.

But there’s one thing we can predict — what time the Sixers will draft tonight.

During the first round, each team has five minutes to make its pick, but not every team will take that long to make the selection. If the Sixers don’t trade out of the No. 24 pick, you can expect the team to go on the clock for their selection shortly after 10 p.m., based on the last few years of the draft.

ESPN will once again broadcast the draft live, with Rece Davis returning to host for the eighth time. But all eyes will once again be on the Twitter feed of NBA newsbreaker Adrian Wojnarowski, whom ESPN has freed up to share the picks on social media before they’re announced live on TV. This is a change from last year, when Wojnarowski broke out his thesaurus to toss out not-so-subtle “Woj Bombs" despite ESPN publicly announcing its reporters would not break the news prior to broadcasting them.

2019 NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 20

Where: Barclays Center, New York City, N.Y.

Host: Rece Davis

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app (requires cable authentication), ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription).

Media coverage

ESPN will air a special two-hour edition of The Jump at 3 p.m., hosted by Rachel Nichols live from the “green carpet” at the Barclays Center.

The network’s live coverage will pick up again during the 6 p.m. SportsCenter hosted by Temple grad Kevin Negandhi and Sage Steele, which will lead ESPN’s pre-draft coverage at 7 p.m.

ESPN draft host Rece Davis will be joined by several analysts during the broadcast, including analysts Jay Bilas, Chauncey Billups, Mike Schmitz and Bobby Marks. Wojnarowski will also appear on TV, where it’ll likely be difficult to pull himself away from his phone.

2019 NBA Draft first round order

