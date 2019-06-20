ESPN will once again broadcast the draft live, with Rece Davis returning to host for the eighth time. But all eyes will once again be on the Twitter feed of NBA newsbreaker Adrian Wojnarowski, whom ESPN has freed up to share the picks on social media before they’re announced live on TV. This is a change from last year, when Wojnarowski broke out his thesaurus to toss out not-so-subtle “Woj Bombs" despite ESPN publicly announcing its reporters would not break the news prior to broadcasting them.