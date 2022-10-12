The Philadelphia Inquirer is here to help guide you where the best betting sites are for those looking to wager on NHL games for the 2022-23 NHL season.

More on the best NHL betting sites

NHL betting site of the week: Caesars Sportsbook

The Inquirer’s NHL betting site of the week is none other than Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most respected sportsbooks in the country, and has everything you can want in a reliable NHL betting platform for the 2022-23 NHL season.

Caesars is offering the best welcome offer on the market currently with promo code INQUIRERFULL, which grants new users up to $1,250 in free bets in addition to casino rewards.

Not only can hockey bettors bet on traditional NHL bets such as over-under, moneyline, and the spread, but Caesars offers a healthy amount of odds boosted props and future bets to diversify your experience. It also offers one of the best NHL betting apps out there.

Hockey’s regular season is a long one at 82 regular season games for all 32 NHL teams. With that in mind, you want to find an online sportsbook you can be comfortable with. For that, look no further than Caesars.

Ranking the best NHL betting sites

There’s a staggering number of NHL betting sites to choose from when looking for the best hockey betting sites.

Caesars, BetMGM, and FanDuel may be the most popular and recognizable names to casual players due to their increased amount of advertising. But there are many other options out there as well that shouldn’t be ruled out just because they’re in the process of rising the ranks.

Any of the hockey betting sites in the table included above are reliable and trustworthy, as are the ones listed in more depth below. Ultimately, its up to you to find which one suits your tailored desires the best.

5. Fubo Sportsbook

Fubo is a company best known for their TV subscription service, Fubo TV, but Fubo has their own sportsbook as well. Despite its inexperience compared to competitors, they’ve done a great job getting their sportsbook up to speed to be a top five option for sports betters.

One perk Fubo users can utilize with the company having their own TV subscription service is the ability to livestream NHL games on the sportsbook app. This handy feature makes it easier than ever for users to place live bets, as they can see the NHL games in real-time.

Additionally, Fubo has a generous welcome offer available for new users. New users are eligible for $1,000 in risk-free bets with the sportsbook. The best part is there’s no promo code required during registration to be eligible for it.

Due to its compatibility with Fubo TV, Fubo Sportsbook is one of the best NHL betting apps and sites for NHL fans looking to get the best of both the betting and livestreaming worlds.

Read more about Fubo Sportsbook’s Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

If you’ve never heard of BetRivers Sportsbook, we can’t recommend giving them a visit enough. Not only is BetRivers available in a plethora of states, but they offer as competitive a market for betters to capitalize on as anyone.

There’s seemingly no sport that you won’t be able to find and wager on with BetRivers. They don’t just have your standard sports such as football, basketball, and hockey. BetRivers also has cricket, darts, handball, cycling, and snooker.

If you want live hockey bets, they have plenty of them. The same can be said for featured bets, team props, and player props.

To cap it off, BetRivers has a welcome offer of their own that’s competitive with the online sportsbook market. Their second chance bet up to $500 in free bets is a kind one for those new to NHL betting some insurance and an opportunity to get their footing under them.

Read more about BetRivers’ promo code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the industry in popularity and trustworthiness. FanDuel’s app and website have received fantastic reviews from users. Its interphase is well made, with a live streaming section to accompany it, allowing users an advantage in live betting.

When it comes to futures markets, FanDuel has a generous number of them to bet on. Their odds boosts wagers are updated regularly, and their parlay system is revered by fans of both same game parlays or multiple game parlays.

If you’re looking for welcome offers and promotions, FanDuel always has an option for you. Their $1,000 No Sweat First Bet welcome offer is right there with Fubo and other sportsbooks as the best welcome offers out there.

Other promotions you’ll see on FanDuel include parlay insurance bets, and refer-a-friend promotions.

Read more about FanDuel’s promo code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM is ahead of the game when it comes to wagering options for NHL fans. BetMGM has a wide breath of wagers both before and during NHL games. Their future bets options might be slightly lacking compared to other hockey betting sites, but the sheer amount of plays at your disposal is jaw-dropping.

You can bet on specific bets up such as which team will score the fifth goal of the game, to how many goals one team will score in between a five minute interval of any period.

Another cool feature BetMGM has is its live animation tab. This allows users to watch pass for pass, shot for shot, and possession by possession of their NHL game in animated form, with stats easily accessible.

Throw in the fact that they have one of the premiere welcome offers in the online sportsbook market for $1,000 in risk-free bets, and you have one of the best hockey betting sites for NHL fans.

Read more about BetMGM’s promo code

1. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook have been around for a long time and offer up one of the most complete experiences for betters.

It starts with their welcome offer, which gives new users up to $1,250 in risk-free bets to use after redeeming promo code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up. That’s the greatest welcome offer that’s on the market currently. Additionally, they’ll throw in rewards for Caesars casino as well.

Players will find competitive wagers on NHL betting odds, with futures bets as well regarding the Stanley Cup winner, as well as the winner of each respective conference.

Caesars’ promotions are also enticing to users. They have refer-a-friend-bonus promotions, parlay tokens to help build your own unique parlay, and casino promotions aplenty if that’s your cup of tea.

Read more about Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

What to look for in your NHL betting site

On first glance, it could be overwhelming as to just how many NHL betting sites there are to choose from. But there’s no reason to be overwhelmed. All NHL betting sites will have its own differences and similarities.

But if you’re completely new to the sports betting scene, here’s a general guide on a handful of things to consider.

Check out App Store and Google Play Store reviews

If you don’t know where to place your first wager, a good way to start the process of elimination is to look at reviews from users on the App Store or Google Play Store. If you’re choosing between two sportsbooks and see one averages 4.8 stars while the other averages 4.2 stars, that can be a giving tell which one has made more users more satisfied.

Even if you’re planning on using a website rather than an app, you can still find valuable pieces of information regarding NHL betting sites in reviews.

Look up Customer Service reviews

You never know when something arises that requires the help from customer service to resolve. It doesn’t matter what time that problem arises, you’ll want a reliable customer service to help you figure out what’s going on. The best NHL betting sportsbooks will be able to do that for you.

This is why it’s a good idea to look up reviews and experiences users have had with your sportsbooks’ customer service. Knowing how to access customer service, whether it’s through email, phone number, or live chat is a good thing to know before you get to placing your first wager.

Reviews aren’t always able to tell you everything, but they can guide you in a general direction on how reliable a customer service client is or not.

Promotions for existing users

A majority of hockey betting sites will have welcome offers for new users like the ones mentioned above such as free bets. But an important thing all sportsbooks should offer are promotional offers for already existing members.

The best hockey betting sites will rotate their promotions in and out of their lineup, and include timely ones with what sporting events are going on. For the NHL, this would include having promotions during the opening weeks of the season, the NHL playoffs, and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Some bonuses will require promo codes, while others don’t. But each bonus will have its own respective terms and conditions, so make sure to read them in full.

Learn about the Best Sports Betting Sites

Read all about the Best Sports Betting Apps

What kinds of NHL bets can I place?

Moneyline

Moneyline bets are among the most common NHL wagers you can place. Betting on the moneyline of NHL games is the equivalent of who you think will win the game.

The team with a + next to their name signifies the underdog of that matchup, while a - symbol denotes the favorite. You’ll always have to bet more money on the favorite to get the kind of return you can get on the underdog for a lower cost.

As you play more, NHL betting odds and NHL betting as a whole will begin to make more sense.

Puck Line

The puck line is the same as a spread in basketball or football. Similarly to how baseball labels their spread differently (Run line), the NHL does the same for their spreads.

For example, if you bet on the Tampa Bay Lightning with a -1.5 puck line, that means you think they’ll win by a margin of two or more goals.

However, if you bet on their opponent who has a +1.5 puck line, you’ll win the wager if that team wins the game, or loses by less than 1.5 goals.

Totals

NHL totals are the same as betting on totals for major sports leagues such as the NFL or NBA. You’re essentially betting on how many goals the two teams will combine to score for.

An example could be if the New York Rangers are facing the Boston Bruins and the total goals are 6.0. If you bet the over, that means your prop will only win if the Rangers and Bruins score seven or more goals. If you bet the over, you’ll win if they score five or less, you lose.

If the teams combined for exactly six goals, that results in a push. When a push happens, the result is a draw, and you’ll have your initial stake credited back into your account.

Parlays

For some people, wagering on multiple things from either one or multiple games is more enjoyable than just placing one wager on one game. If that’s you, then you’re the kind of person who’ll want to build your own parlay.

The best NHL sportsbooks will make the process of building your own same-game or multi-game parlay easy. It should be noted that different sportsbooks have limits on how big a parlay you can build.

It’s also important to remember that although parlays can increase your potential earnings, you’re banking on longer NHL odds having to happen in order to win than just placing a single wager.

NHL futures and live bets

NHL futures and live bets are great options for NHL bettors who don’t want to bet on traditional props before the start of a game.

Live bets are handy because they allow NHL bettors to place a bet on a game as it’s unfolding. This could be something like the moneyline shifting to who people think will win.

These odds are always changing, but are a viable option for those who like to see how a game unfolds before wagering on it.

Futures bets are props that won’t be decided until long in the future. These bets typically have longer odds and a higher payout, but are incredibly difficult to predict.

Examples include who scores the most goals in the regular season, which goalie records the most regular season wins, which division produces the Stanley Cup champion, and more.

Tips and tricks to betting on the NHL

Be cautious of injury and load management

Load management is a phrase that became most popular in the NBA. But the NHL has seen a slight increase in recent years with load management, particularly when it comes to veteran players. Load management is another way of saying giving a player the day off.

For example, if you want to bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs because you think Auston Matthews is due for a big game, it’d be wise to double check and make sure he’s playing.

Load management is most commonly seen with teams’ goalies. Long gone are the days of a goalie starting every game for their team. During the 2021 season, Juuse Saros led the league in starts for a goalie with 67. With the NHL season being 82 games, that means he was absent for 15 contests.

Because of the length of the season, it’s likely for players to miss time at one point or another due to injuries as well. Hockey is one of the most physical sports, with legal hitting being a common theme of every game.

By making sure the star players are playing, you can feel better off about your wager than being surprised to see a DNP label next to them when you check the post-game box score.

Check out recent trends in addition to season-long statistics

The more research you can do before placing a bet, the better. That’s why its important to track as many short-term and long-term statistics as possible. Let’s say the Pittsburgh Penguins averages 3.5 goals on the season, but have only scored 1.7 in their last five games. That’s invaluable information if you’re wagering on the totals.

An 82 game season also means teams will experience highs and lows. That’s why you can’t always just rely on season-long averages, because those numbers could be inflated or deflated depending on how a team’s season has unfolded.

Another useful thing to look up can be the head-to-head record between two teams. If two teams have already played three times in a season, seeing whose had the upper hand can be your deciding factor in a moneyline bet.

Check out the latest NHL Stanley Cup odds here

Best NHL betting sites FAQs

Is NHL betting legal?

Online NHL betting via one of the many sportsbooks at your disposal is legal depending on what state you live in. States that have fully legalized online sports betting include:

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C, West Virginia and Wyoming.

If you don’t live in one of these states, the opportunity for legal online sports betting could be coming down the road. Maine, Ohio, and Nebraska have passed bills legalizing it, meaning it’s only a matter of time before you’ll be able to partake in NHL betting.

Is betting on the NHL safe?

Yes, the sportsbooks mentioned above are incredibly safe and secure for NHL betting. They’re encrypted in such a way as to keep your data safe. You’ll also have to re-login to your account regularly as a safety and security feature to protect you from fraudulent activity.

If you’re interested in an NHL betting site we didn’t cover, that’s not to say they’re not safe. Do some quick searches online to see what users have to say about its security. It never hurts to be completely sure.

How old do I have to bet to place an NHL wager?

If your state has legalized online sports betting, you have to be at least 21 years old to go on an NHL betting site. Upon registration with any sportsbook, you’ll have to verify your age.

Lying about your age to place illegal wagers can carry with it significant legal consequences, including fines, driver’s license suspension, probation, and more.

What payments methods will sportsbooks take?

Sportsbooks have become flexible with how they’ll take users payment methods. Gone are the days of being restricted to just debit and credit cards to fund your props. Nowadays, most sportsbooks will allow funding via third party websites such as Cash App, Venmo, or PayPal.

Additionally, sportsbooks are happy to take Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency you may have to fund your account.

Granted, different NHL betting sites will always have different rules and regulations than one another. There’s no guarantee what works for one company will work for another. Before you register and start taking a look at NHL odds, be sure to do your research.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.