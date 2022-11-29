New players wondering what the best promo codes are for Philadelphia-area basketball - a.k.a. Big 5 hoops -- came to the right place, as the Inquirer has you covered with everything you could need to know about it.

Basketball is one of the most beloved sports in Philadelphia, and is a reason why the Philadelphia Big 5 even exists.

The Inquirer is here to educate you on what the best sportsbook promo codes are for those looking to wager on any of these five storied college basketball programs.

More on the best Big Five sportsbook promo codes

Big Five hoops promo code of the week: Caesars Sportsbook

Big Five hoops fans trying to find the best welcome offer in the industry need look no further than Caesars Sportsbook, who the Inquirer have given the nod to as our Big Five hoops promo code of the week.

If you’re new to the platform, you can claim a $1,250 first bet on Caesars that will refund your account with a free bet up to $1,250 should you lose your first bet. Just use promo code INQUIRERFULL to claim that and lots of casino rewards as well.

Big Five hoops fans will find competitive odds for all five teams on Caesars, as those odds are strong across every betting market. If you wish to bet on more than one team at a time, you can easily construct your own parlay to maximize your potential earnings.

No matter how you choose to use Caesars, their layout will be easy for you to navigate. Should you have concerns, their customer service will be able to help you quickly and professionally.

All of that said, you can’t go wrong choosing Caesars for your Big Five hoops betting wishes.

Best Big Five hoops sportsbook promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook

Inquirer readers won’t find a more reputable sportsbook that offers a welcome bonus as generous as Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars generously grants new users the opportunity to claim a $1,250 first bet on the sportsbook in addition to a plethora of casino rewards by signing up for their platform.

Redeeming this welcome offer isn’t as difficult as you may think. The only steps you need to do are click the offer code above and use promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted for a promo code during the registration process.

After that, your account will be refunded with $1,250 if you happen to lose your first wager on any market up to $1,250. Caesars will make sure your 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits get deposited into your casino account after your first bet has settled as well.

Caesars has all your college basketball betting needs taken care of in one place. They offer futures bets, live bets, and competitive odds on game and player props. They’ve received marvelous reviews from users as well, so you know they’re a trustworthy site.

Learn more about your Caesars Sportsbook promo code here.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook offers you two welcome offers you can decide between, a generous act from one of the renowned sportsbooks in the country.

Although BetMGM hasn’t been around as an online sportsbook as long as Caesars, they’ve quickly established themselves as a powerhouse in the industry. Their promo codes are a big reason why.

By typing in promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted, BetMGM will reward you with a $1,000 risk-free bet. You can also redeem a 20% deposit match up to $1,000 to get your account started by using promo code INQUIRERDM. This offer is exclusively found on the Inquirer.

Their risk-free bet welcome offer will work similarly to Caesars’, which will allow you to place a wager on any market from the college basketball season up to $1,000. You can rest assured knowing your stake will be seen again in free bets should you lose your initial wager.

BetMGM offers everything you can ask for when betting on college basketball games. Particularly when it comes to game and player props, BetMGM offers a very healthy amount that trumps that of many of their competitors. They also offer pre-built parlays that users can choose to bet on.

Learn more about your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code here.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has become a household name thanks to the successes of their combined casino, DFS, and sportsbook efforts.

Their welcome bonus offering a generous $1,000 no sweat first bet to every new customer.

This offer is simply redeemable by clicking the offer code above, as there’s no promo code required to be entered during the sign-up process.

FanDuel’s interphase is one of the cleanest and best reviewed on the market. It’s easy to use and organized, which makes it easy to find the large selection of wagers they have to offer.

FanDuel offers live odds boosts on college hoops, unique prop bets, and a parlay builder that’s easy to use in your efforts to increase your potential winnings.

Learn more about your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code here.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

The next sportsbook the Inquirer recommends might not have as generous a welcome bonus as the names above them. But this is a sportsbook that every college hoops fan should give a try, as their welcome offer hardly scratches the surface of what they offer.

Their welcome offer is a second chance bet up to $500. This offer is redeemable with promo code SPORTS, and allows new users a second chance with their first bet’s stake up to $500.

You won’t find a site whose user interface and tabs better suit new players. If you’re looking for beginners’ information on how to bet, BetRivers has it. If you’re looking for statistics on your game before wagering on it, BetRivers has it.

They also offer live streaming, which is a feature only BetMGM offers of the other names on this list. All of these combined factors are enticing reasons to try this sportsbook that will only continue to grow more popular as time goes on.

Learn more about your BetRivers Sportsbook promo code here.

5. BetParx

The last sportsbook we recommend for players looking to wager on the Big Five is BetParx. BetParx is only available in a select few states. But if you’re in one of those states, you’ll find a sportsbook you’re bound to be satisfied with.

Their welcome offer is a higher amount than BetRivers, but a fraction of the amount BetMGM and FanDuel offer. Nonetheless, a $750 risk-free bet upon sign-up is an incredibly generous amount. This offer can be redeemed with no promo code necessary.

BetParx specializes in the amount of game props they have available. Every game from the college basketball season has hundreds of prop bets to choose from.

Their sportsbook also offers incredibly competitive odds that are oftentimes more lucrative than Caesars, BetMGM, and FanDuel.

Get your BetParx Promo Code

What is the Big Five association?

The Philadelphia Big Five isn’t an official conference in the NCAA such as the ACC or SEC. Rather, it’s an unofficial association consisting of five of the most storied colleges in Philadelphia.

The schools that make up the Big Five are Villanova, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle, Temple, and Penn. Despite there being other prominent schools in the area, such as Drexel, the association has remained consistent with maintaining the same members since its inception in 1954.

Penn’s president at the time was Dr. Gaylord Harnwell, and he’s the one responsible for announcing the formation of this unofficial association.

The initial intent was to showcase basketball in Pennsylvania with stakes that it had previously lacked. Because Penn was responsible for forming this collection, their arena hosted the games between the five teams between 1954 and 1991. These games were played in a round-robin format.

Between 1991 and 1999, the round-robin series was paused as teams were adjusting to life in new conferences like the Ivy League, Big East, and Atlantic 10.

However, the series was revived in 1999 and has been played ever since, with the primary difference being the games aren’t all hosted in Penn’s arena anymore.

In depth look at schools representing the Big Five

Villanova Wildcats

Villanova is the school that’s had the most success in both the Big Five series, as well as NCAA basketball as a whole. The Wildcats have won 17 outright Big Five championships and have split 12 more.

In the last decade, no team has been better out of these five teams. Between the 2013 and 2019 seasons, Villanova won six of the seven series. Although the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated 2020′s tournament, the Wildcats won it outright in 2021 and split it in 2022.

Their wins have been dominant, as they went undefeated in their seven championship wins during the 2010s.

Villanova is one of two schools from the Big Five to have won March Madness, with them bringing home three championships in the 1985, 2016, and 2018 seasons.

Temple Owls

The school that’s given Villanova the biggest run for their money in Big Five games has been the Temple Owls. Temple has just six outright championships, which is 11 less than Villanova. But they’ve won 28 total championships when you combine ones they’ve tied in, which is just one less than the Wildcats.

Despite their massive number of championships, the Owls have struggled since the Jay Wright era began at Villanova. Temple won just one outright championship since the turn of the century in 2000, with that coming in 2009.

They haven’t struggled completely however, as they’ve managed to split the title in five different seasons, including 2022.

Temple hasn’t seen the same level of success in March Madness, as they’ve never had their one shining moment. Their overall tournament record is an even 33-33, with their best finish being the Final Four in 1956 and 1958.

Saint Joseph’s Hawks

Ranking in the middle of the pack in Big Five hoops titles are Saint Joseph’s. They’ve won 9 outright championships, which is more than Temple. But they’ve only combined for 20 total championships, which is seven less than second place.

Saint Joseph’s have struggled mightily in the tournament since 2003. They’ve shared just one championship in 2011. However, they’ll always have bragging rights as the first ever Big Five champions after going 4-0 in the inaugural 1955 season.

They also won or tied for the championship in eight of the first 13 championships.

Former head coach Phil Martelli led the program to seven March Madness bids between 1997 and 2016. However, they never made it further than the Elite Eight, which was in 2004.

Penn Quakers

Despite being the creators of the Big Five, Penn hasn’t experienced as much success in the tournament as the majority of their competitors. They’ve won 14 combined championships, with six of them being outright.

In 2018, they recorded their first championship since 2001. Before 2001′s outright championship, Penn hadn’t recorded an outright victory since 1973.

The late 1960′s through the early 1980′s were the prime years of the program during the Chuck Daly and Bob Weinhauer head coaching eras.

Since 1985, Penn has actually made the NCAA tournament 13 times. Between 2002 and 2007, they never missed the tournament. However, they never made it past the first round, with their only second round appearance being in 1994. They’ve been inconsistent since, having made just one March Madness tournament since 2008.

La Salle Explorers

La Salle is the school out of the Big Five that ranks last in championships. They’ve won just four outright championships and have tied in seven, bringing their grand total to 11.

They’re also the school that’s been the least successful since 2000. Every other school has won at least two championships, but La Salle has won just one, which was a shared victory with Temple in 2012.

The last championship La Salle won outright on their own was in the 1989-90 season which came when Speedy Morris was their head coach.

However, La Salle is the only program other than Villanova to have won a National Championship. They won their only championship in 1954 and made it back to the championship game in 1955. Unfortunately for them, they lost that game to San Francisco.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.