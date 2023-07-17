94.1 WIP host Jon Johnson back on the air after cancer scare

Jon Johnson says his wife saved his live.

The 94.1 host, who has been holding down the station’s overnight shift made famous by the late Big Daddy Graham, told The Inquirer he had surgery last week to remove skin cancer on his scalp that only went detected because his wife cuts his hair.

Johnson said his wife works in the beauty industry, and noticed a black area on a part of his scalp “you wouldn’t see yourself looking in the mirror.” Johnson said he went to a dermatologist, had a biopsy done, and it came back positive for malignant melanoma.

“Never thought it’d be me,” Johnson said.

Doctors removed the nearest lymph node and all but three layers of skin in the infected area. Johnson said his prognosis seems good, and he returned to WIP Monday morning after having been off the air for a week. Johnson posted a photo of the 15 staples in the side of his head and encouraged everyone to get a routine screening.

“See a dermatologist, get checked from head to toe,” Johnson said. “Have someone close to you check areas you can’t see. Don’t put it off. It is very treatable if caught early.”

Johnson isn’t the only Philly sports talker battling cancer. 97.5 The Fanatic morning show host John Kincade is being treated for colon cancer. And following WIP host Jody McDonald revealed on the air in January he discovered he had skin cancer.

Longtime WIP host Glen Macnow taking a step back

Speaking of WIP, listeners have noticed that weekend host Glen Macnow has been hosting his weekend show a bit less this summer.

On Sunday, Macnow, 68, addressed the murmurs by confirming he’s taking Sundays off this summer when the Phillies are playing at home.

“Part of my new deal at the station and, yes, part of me slowing down my career,” Macnow wrote on Twitter.

Macnow, a former Inquirer writer, has been a host on WIP since 1993. He hosts Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on WIP alongside Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski, and on Sundays with McDonald. He’s also the cohost of What’s Brewing PA on NBC Sports Philadelphia alongside Don Russell, better known as Joe Sixpack.

The longtime sports talker also has interests away from the microphone. Macnow is a part owner of Conshohocken Brewing Company and has acted in several local plays, most recently Clue with the Players Club of Swarthmore. He also gave serious consideration to a run for Congress in 2018, where he would’ve challenged then-Delaware County Rep. Pat Meehan, a Republican who resigned in 2018 following a sexual harassment claim brought by a female staff member.

Macnow’s former weekend cohost, Ray Didinger, retired last year.

