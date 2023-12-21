🎁 Everything you need for a very Philly Christmas | Things to Do

Hello hello!

It’s Christmas weekend, which means we’ve only got a few days to get those last-minute gifts bought, wrapped, and under that tree. If you’re one of those folks who has everything together by this point, I applaud your grace and forethought. Unfortunately, my family and I are notorious procrastinators so this time of year is hectic, but somehow we get it all done and manage to have a good time, too. What are your family traditions this month? Let me know!

This weekend, see the new film American Fiction with Philly’s Erika Alexander, explore great holiday light displays, try Donna Kelce’s chocolate chip recipe, and get those last-minute Christmas gifts.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

If you’re still gift shopping or scratching your head over what to get your loved ones, don’t worry — we can help. We’ve curated a selection of Philly-centric gifts, from gift cards to some of the best local restaurants to made-in-Philly delicacies. Find the right gift for you.

📅 Your weekly social calendar

🎥 Funny fiction: Philly-raised actor Erika Alexander — best known for playing Maxine Shaw in Living Single — plays another lawyer in the searingly funny new film, American Fiction (out Dec. 22). She spoke with me recently about how her acting career began in Philly.

🎄 Dazzling displays: It’s the shortest day of the year, which means there’s even more nighttime to see some incredible light shows. Here are the best ones in the area.

🎅 Need to know: Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Philly, from grocery stores to pharmacies.

🪩 Boogie wonderland: Fishtown cabaret club Fabrika is hosting a Very Merry Disco holiday party on Friday night featuring performances from WassupGina, B2B, DJ Doll Redacted, Club Lonely, and others. Find out more.

🛍️ Sounds like Christmas: Find gifts for the audiophiles in your life at the newly opened 48 Record Bar, above Sassafras in Old City. This weekend, they’re hosting a two-day Holiday Vinyl Market.

🕯️ Celebrate: Next week, the African American Museum in Philadelphia will light the candles for a Kwanzaa Festival. The multi-day celebration includes an arts and crafts, a cooking demonstration, a bazaar highlighting Black vendors, and family-friendly activities tied to the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Find out more.

🥡 What’s for dinner: If cooking isn’t your thing this season, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where to find delicious holiday takeout in and around Philly.

📅 My calendar picks this week: See Elf in Concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra, sing along to show tunes at A Very Philly Christmas, and explore birding at the Winter Solstice Bird Walk.

⭐ The thing of the week

There are so many weird and wonderful Philly holiday traditions. My colleague Stephanie Farr broke down a dozen of the quirkiest ones, including this recommendation for a different kind of Christmas playlist: Robert Drake’s ‘The Night Before’ on WXPN. Here’s what Farr wrote:

If you’re looking for more unconventional holiday music offerings, tune in to WXPN (88.5 FM) on Christmas Eve, where DJ Robert Drake will be spinning 29 hours of eclectic and obscure seasonal tunes as part of his 31st annual The Night Before on WXPN with Robert Drake.

Just when you think you’ve heard every Christmas song, Drake pulls something from his collection to surprise and delight. (You might not think you need space-age lounge holiday music, but you do.) He also intersperses other audio offerings, like the original soundtrack to the Wanamaker’s holiday light show (for those who miss John Facenda) and the 1947 Lux Radio Theatre broadcast of It’s a Wonderful Life with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

📻 88.5 WXPN, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. through Dec. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

✨ Festive winter fun

🎊 Ring in 2024: New Year’s Eve is rapidly approaching so if you’re someone who likes a NYE dinner or a New Year’s Day brunch, the time to make those plans is now. Here’s where you can look.

⛸️ Cut it up: If you love to brave the cold and relieve Blades of Glory, find some fun at one of these great ice skating rinks in the Philly area.

🪩 New Year’s Bash: Party into 2024 with concerts from Pitbull or SNACKTIME, or dance the night away at a disco night. Find the best NYE party for you.

✈️ Useful tips: Traveling for the holiday? We asked experts for the best days to fly or drive, and other holiday travel advice.

🧊 Thrill seekers: I love the beach as much as the next person, but an icy dip in the middle of winter? Not my thing. Still, polar bear plunge fundraisers are all over the Philly area, so here’s where to go if you want to freeze for a cause.

🍪 Noteworthy recipe: If you’re planning to watch the Eagles vs. Giants game on Christmas Day, you can try out Jason Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce’s special chocolate chip cookie recipe.

❓Pop quiz❓

New movies featuring actors from Philly are getting a lot of awards attention. Which Philly actor is NOT in the spotlight this season?

A) Bradley Cooper

B) Da’Vine Joy Randolph

C) Colman Domingo

D) Kevin Hart

📮 To let me know which of the above is correct, write me back.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This week, I’m blasting salsa navideña from El Gran Combo to La Sonora Ponceña. What holiday music are you dancing to this season? Let me know!