🎊 Tips for a fun Super Bowl parade | Things to Do

What a week! Finally some good news as the Birds soared to victory and the world got to see Philadelphia get (sweet, righteous) revenge on Kansas City. The Eagles’ Super Bowl parade will take over the city tomorrow as more than a million Birds fans are expected to attend. We’ve got helpful guides so you can have a fun parade experience and find places to celebrate our Eagles.

This week’s lineup:

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

The Super Bowl victory parade will bring one of the biggest and loudest celebrations to the city, running from the Linc to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It’s sure to be an exciting and probably overwhelming day, so we rounded up the best tips and tricks for a fun (and safe) parade experience for every kind of fan, whether you want to avoid crowds or just get close to the team. Find the right parade experience for you.

The best things to do this week

🍹 Drink to the Birds: When the parade is over, you’ll probably be hungry, thirsty, and desperate for a comfortable seat. Find fun Eagles specials at these restaurants and bars all weekend long.

🖼️ Citywide: Much of the city will be shutting down in honor of the Eagles parade, from museums to schools, so we have a handy list to everything you need to know.

🖌️ Stars among us: If you’re looking for a perfect Eagles photo op that’s easier to pull off than a parade shot, might we suggest a mural selfie? There are several Eagles-themed murals (old and new) around Philly where you can snap the best pics.

🌻 Something sweet: Yes the parade is happening, but Friday is also Valentine’s Day (and today is Galentine’s Day!). If you’re celebrating with family, friends, loved ones (or going solo!) flowers are a reliably great gift. Find beautiful blooms at one of Philly’s best flower shops.

💕 In the mood for love: It’s last minute but if you’re still searching for Valentine’s Day restaurant recs, we’ve got a list of romantic restaurants in the Philly suburbs and a list of the best date night spots from The Inquirer’s 76 essential restaurants.

😄 Laugh it up: Emerging comic Nico Carney brings his standup set to Helium Club on Monday, where he’ll discuss his silly, funny, and wild experiences growing up in Georgia as a trans man. Don’t miss it.

👀 Otherworldly sights: Abington Art Center has been totally transformed by the dazzling new and immersive light show installation Astra Lumina. Take a peek at the jaw-dropping nightwalk experience.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Jewelry Making Workshop, Valentine’s Day Candle Experience, Boozy Ben’s “Bengo” at Franklin Square

The thing of the week

Questlove’s latest jawn drops today on Hulu: The documentary SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) explores the outstanding life and legacy of Sly Stone, the inimitable bandleader of Sly & the Family Stone. The famous rock and R&B hitmakers of the 1960s and 1970s take center stage, but Questlove uses Stone’s story to dissect the difficult pressures of being a Black genius in pop culture, featuring interviews with legends like Q-Tip, Andre 3000, D’Angelo, and more. Of course, the film will also have you dancing to the music.

Winter fun this week and beyond

📅 Black History Month: Head to the Free Library of Philadelphia this weekend for a Cookin’ Black Legacy pop-up class on recipes from the African diaspora. Plus, find more Black History Month events in the city.

⚾ Spring training: If you’re hungry for another Philly sports game, Phillies tickets are on sale for the 2025 season now. Here’s how to get seats for home games.

🍪 Be a cookie monster: It’s Girl Scout Cookie season so that means it’s completely reasonable to buy five boxes of cookies even if you live alone. Or 10 boxes if you’ve got a family. Or 15 boxes….you get the point. Go om nom nom. Find all your favorite flavors.

🖼️ Need to know: President’s Day is Monday so here’s what you should know about what services are shut down in the city and what’s open or closed to mark the holiday.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca and breaks down the best upcoming shows.

🎸 Saturday: See Panda Bear and Toro Y Moi at Franklin Music Hall. Panda Bear is Noah Lennox, the Baltimore-raised, Lisbon-based electronic musician and songwriter who went to high school in Chester County, and is a member of experimental pop band Animal Collective. His 10th solo album, Sinister Grift, comes out Feb. 28. Chillwave star Toro Y Moi opens.

🎹 Monday: Catch Lauren Mayberry at Union Transfer. The lead singer of Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches has released Vicious Creature, a solo album that moves her closer to mainstream pop, with the help of producers like Tobias Jesso and Ethan Grushka, who have worked with big stars like Adele and Dua Lipa. If Vicious Creature doesn’t wind up elevating Mayberry to that level, a return to Chvrches awaits, with the band not officially broken up, but on hiatus.

🎤 Wednesday: See Finneas play the Fillmore Philly. When Billie Eilish played the Wells Fargo Center last fall, it was the first time she went on tour without her songwriting partner and brother Finneas O’Connell. She did just fine without him, and now her big bro is also out on his own, flying solo on tour for his new For Cryin’ Out Loud!

🎺 Also Wednesday: Don’t miss the Hot 8 Brass Band at World Cafe Live. Big Tuba, which will be released on Feb. 28, is New Orleans’ Hot 8 Brass Band’s tribute to its late founder, sousaphonist Bennie Pete, who died in 2021. New Orleanians mourn by celebrating the dead, and this show in the run-up to Mardi Gras will be a riotous affair. With Jazztronauts.

Before Broad Street turns into a sea of green again this Friday, we asked you to share your best memories from the Eagles’ last championship parade. And, well — Philly delivered. From Ala Stanford arriving at 2 a.m. to someone selling $5 Wawa coffee, to a fan literally buying a bike from a stranger to make it to the hospital for a parade-day birth, these are the stories that made 2018 legendary.

This week I’m catching up on the very funny and surprisingly heartwarming animated series Harley Quinn to cheer on my favorite couple, Harley and Ivy. What’s on your watchlist this winter? Let me know!